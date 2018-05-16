New
The Coconut Collaborative Apricot Coconut Yogurt Alternative 4X90g
Product Description
- Cultured coconut yogurt alternative with apricot compote
- Design: bigfish.co.uk
Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. Vitamins D, B6 & B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system in children.
- Good Things Come in Fours
- Fruity, creamy and bursting with a yummy apricot flavour, our apricot coconut yogs are dairy-free and the perfect treat to throw in a lunchbox.
- They're also packed with calcium and vitamins D, B6 and B12, so your little ones have all they need to grow big and strong.
- Plant Based
- Dairy Free
- Fruit Sugars Only
- With Calcium
- Vitamins D + B12 + B6
- Lunchbox Friendly
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 360G
- Calcium and vitamin D are needed for normal growth and development of bone in children
- Vitamins D, B6 & B12 contribute to the normal function of the immune system in children
- With Calcium
- Vitamins D + B12 + B6
Information
Ingredients
Cultured Coconut Milk (85%) (Coconut Milk, Coconut Water, Water, Modified Corn Flour, Dietary Fibre (Corn), Dehydrated Rice Extract, Potato Flour, Guar Gum, Vitamin D2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Tricalcium Phosphate (Calcium), Natural Flavouring, Cultures), Apricot Compote (15%) (Apricot Puree (40%), Water, Sugars from Fruits, Corn Starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Store below 7°C. For best before, see top of pack.
Produce of
Packed in France from EU and non-EU ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Natural separation may occur, please stir before use.
Name and address
- The Coconut Collab Ltd,
- 10 Queen Street Place,
- London,
- EC4R 1AG.
Return to
- The Coconut Collab Ltd,
- 10 Queen Street Place,
- London,
- EC4R 1AG.
- For questions or comments, email info@coconutco.co.uk
- coconutco.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|454kJ/109kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|of which saturates
|5.3g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|of which sugars
|4.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|Protein
|0.70g
|Salt
|0.05g
|Vitamin D
|0.85µg (RI** 17%)
|Vitamin B6
|0.26mg (RI** 18%)
|Vitamin B12
|0.43µg (RI** 17%)
|Calcium
|102mg (RI** 12%)
|**Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
