Port Royal Vegan Jerk Bean Jamaican Patty 140g

Product Description
- Jerk Bean Patty
- Adzuki & kidney beans, sweet peppers & sweet corn slow cooked in a jerk seasoned tomato sauce & baked in a golden, crispy light pastry.
- Did you know that the patty is the most popular meal and snack in all of the Caribbean!
- Here at Port Royal we make deliciously real Jamaican patties to traditional family recipes. We first prepare our fillings, combining fresh vegetables with a secret mix of Jamaican herbs and spices. We then place them in a special pastry: The Kingston Crust. The finished patty is baked to perfection to give you a taste of Caribbean sunshine in every bite.
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Halal
- Pack size: 140G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin), Water, Beans (12%) (Adzuki Beans, Kidney Beans), Onion, Sweet Peppers, Sweet Corn, Vegetable Shortening (Non Hydrogenated Rape and Palm oil), Margarine ((Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Acid (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Ascorbyl Palmitate), Flavouring, Colour (Beta Carotene)), Seasoning ((Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin & Thiamin), Spices, Modified Starch (Maize), Dried Tomato, Salt, Dried Garlic, Herbs, Yeast Extract), Jerk Seasoning (Scallions, Scotch Bonnet Peppers, Salt, Black Pepper, Allspice, Nutmeg, Citric Acid, Cane Sugar, Thyme), Natural Colours: Curcumin and Annatto, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate
Allergy Information
- For allergens including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by see front of pack. Keep your patty refrigerated. If freezing - freeze on the day of purchase and use within one month. Once defrosted do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Remove all packaging and place the patty on a plate, heat on full for 60 seconds.
Allow to stand for 60 seconds before eating (based on a 800W)
Instructions: Whilst you can eat this patty cold, in Jamaica we prefer to eat our patties warm straight from the oven!
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure that the patty is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: Remove all packaging and heat in the oven for 25 mins at 180°C (350°F) or Gas Mark 4.
Instructions: For best results ovenbake from chilled: Remove all packaging and heat in the oven for 15-20 mins at 180°C (350°F) or Gas Mark 4.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Name and address
- Made by:
- Jamaican Patties,
- T/A Port Royal,
- 264 Water Road,
- Wembley,
- London,
Return to
- Jamaican Patties,
- T/A Port Royal,
- 264 Water Road,
- Wembley,
- London,
- HA0 1HX.
- Contact us: info@portroyal.co.uk
- www.portroyalpatties.co.uk
Net Contents
140g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1112kJ, 265 kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|of which saturates
|4.0g
|Carbohydrate
|36g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|Fibre
|3.2g
|Protein
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.70g
