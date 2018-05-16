We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Daelmans Mini Caramel Stroopwafel 200G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Daelmans Mini Caramel Stroopwafel 200G
£1.50
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Waffles with 44% caramel flavour filling.
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • Enjoy a Dutch classic
  • Bite into a Daelmans Stroopwafel and you'll know why our Dutch classic is now a world classic.
  • Ever since our great-grandfather, Hermanus Daelmans, opened his little family bakery in 1904, we've stayed true to his words: 'When you indulge, do it right'. It's the quality you taste in every bite! Minis are best enjoyed with friends, on the go or with a nice warm cuppa!
  • RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil - Certified - RSPO-1106199
  • The authentic Dutch
  • No artificial colors or flavors
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Fat, 8% Butter (Milk), Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrin (Wheat), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E471), Raising Agent (E500), Cinnamon, Acid (Citric Acid), Bourbon Vanilla

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep cool and dry. Best before: see packaging

Produce of

Product made in the Netherlands

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Daelmans Banket B.V.,
  • The Netherlands.

Distributor address

  • Daelmans Pastries Ltd,
  • PO Box 900,
  • East Grinstead,
  • RH19 9NJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Daelmans Pastries Ltd,
  • PO Box 900,
  • East Grinstead,
  • RH19 9NJ,
  • United Kingdom.
  • www.stroopwafels.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1827 kJ
-435 kcal
Fat 17 g
of which saturates 9,0 g
Carbohydrate 66 g
of which sugars 35 g
Fibre 2,0 g
Protein 3,5 g
Salt 0,63 g
View all Small Cakes, Bites & Slices

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here