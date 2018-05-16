New
Daelmans Mini Caramel Stroopwafel 200G
Product Description
- Waffles with 44% caramel flavour filling.
- Enjoy a Dutch classic
- Bite into a Daelmans Stroopwafel and you'll know why our Dutch classic is now a world classic.
- Ever since our great-grandfather, Hermanus Daelmans, opened his little family bakery in 1904, we've stayed true to his words: 'When you indulge, do it right'. It's the quality you taste in every bite! Minis are best enjoyed with friends, on the go or with a nice warm cuppa!
- RSPO - Certified Sustainable Palm Oil - Certified - RSPO-1106199
- The authentic Dutch
- No artificial colors or flavors
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Palm Fat, 8% Butter (Milk), Sugar Syrup, Soya Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrin (Wheat), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin, E471), Raising Agent (E500), Cinnamon, Acid (Citric Acid), Bourbon Vanilla
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Keep cool and dry. Best before: see packaging
Produce of
Product made in the Netherlands
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Daelmans Banket B.V.,
- The Netherlands.
Distributor address
- Daelmans Pastries Ltd,
- PO Box 900,
- East Grinstead,
- RH19 9NJ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- Daelmans Pastries Ltd,
- PO Box 900,
- East Grinstead,
- RH19 9NJ,
- United Kingdom.
- www.stroopwafels.com
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1827 kJ
|-
|435 kcal
|Fat
|17 g
|of which saturates
|9,0 g
|Carbohydrate
|66 g
|of which sugars
|35 g
|Fibre
|2,0 g
|Protein
|3,5 g
|Salt
|0,63 g
