Youngs Gastro Cod Parmesan Parsley 2 F/Cakes 270G

Youngs Gastro Cod Parmesan Parsley 2 F/Cakes 270G
£3.50
£12.97/kg

Each fish cake oven baked contains

Energy
985kJ
234kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.1g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
2g

low

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.8g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
1g

medium

16%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 753kJ

Product Description

  • Cod and Alaska Pollock Fish Cakes with Parmesan and Parsley in Breadcrumb
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
  • PC0292
  • Restaurant Quality Fish
  • Chunky
  • Pack size: 270G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Potato, Cod (18%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Alaska Pollock (14%) (Fish), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano (3%) (Milk), Cream (Milk), Dried Potato, Water, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Sea Salt, Yeast, Mustard Flour, Garlic Puree, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep FrozenStore at -18°C or Below Do Not Re-Freeze Once Defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Our Cod, Parmesan and Parsley Fish Cakes are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
30 mins to oven bake 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Try serving these Cod, Parmesan and Parsley Fish Cakes with steamed green vegetables and baby spinach salad.
  • Wine
  • Enjoy with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pack. Recycle

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Young's Seafood (Ireland),
  • Suite 14,

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Write to us at...
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.
  • Young's Seafood (Ireland),
  • Suite 14,
  • The Osprey Premier Business Centre,
  • Devoy Quarter,

Net Contents

270g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach fish cake oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy753kJ985kJ8400kJ
-179kcal234kcal12%2000kcal
Fat7.0g9.1g13%70g
(of which saturates)1.5g2.0g10%20g
Carbohydrate18.7g24.5g
(of which sugars)1.4g1.8g2%90g
Fibre1.0g1.3g
Protein9.9g12.9g
Salt0.7g1.0g16%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

