Youngs Gastro Cod Parmesan Parsley 2 F/Cakes 270G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 753kJ
Product Description
- Cod and Alaska Pollock Fish Cakes with Parmesan and Parsley in Breadcrumb
- Responsibly sourced fish for life®
- Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
- Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
- PC0292
- Restaurant Quality Fish
- Chunky
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Potato, Cod (18%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Alaska Pollock (14%) (Fish), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Parmigiano Reggiano (3%) (Milk), Cream (Milk), Dried Potato, Water, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Wheat Starch, Salt, Maize Flour, Sea Salt, Yeast, Mustard Flour, Garlic Puree, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Wheat Gluten, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep FrozenStore at -18°C or Below Do Not Re-Freeze Once Defrosted
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Our Cod, Parmesan and Parsley Fish Cakes are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
30 mins to oven bake 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging. Place product on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 minutes.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Try serving these Cod, Parmesan and Parsley Fish Cakes with steamed green vegetables and baby spinach salad.
- Wine
- Enjoy with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
- Young's Seafood (Ireland),
- Suite 14,
Return to
- Here to help!
- Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
- Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
- Write to us at...
- Young's,
- PO Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
- Young's Seafood (Ireland),
- Suite 14,
- The Osprey Premier Business Centre,
- Devoy Quarter,
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each fish cake oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for an average adult
|Energy
|753kJ
|985kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|179kcal
|234kcal
|12%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|7.0g
|9.1g
|13%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|1.5g
|2.0g
|10%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|18.7g
|24.5g
|(of which sugars)
|1.4g
|1.8g
|2%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.3g
|Protein
|9.9g
|12.9g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|16%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
