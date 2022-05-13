We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New

The Coconut Collaborative Plant-Based Natural Coconut Yogurt 600G

4.4(53)Write a review
image 1 of The Coconut Collaborative Plant-Based Natural Coconut Yogurt 600G
£4.00
£6.67/kg

Product Description

  • Cultured Coconut Dessert.
  • Free from dairy but not temptation
  • Oh, so thick and wonderfully creamy, our natural coconut yog is impossibly delicious, whether it's in your morning breakfast bowl or your evening curry. Plus, it's naturally low in sugar, packed with minerals and made with live cultures. Heaven!
  • Plant Based
  • Great taste® 2021
  • Dairy Free
  • Made with Live Cultures
  • Gluten Free
  • No Added Sugar
  • Vegan Society Approved
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 600G
  • No Added Sugar

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Milk (71%), Coconut Water (24%), Cornflour, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Fruit Pectin), Corn Fibre, Cultures

Storage

Store at <7°C and consume within 3 days after opening. For Best before, see lid

Produce of

Made in Belgium from EU and non EU ingredients

Name and address

  • The Coconut Collab.,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • EC4R 1AG,
  • London.

Return to

  • The Coconut Collab.,
  • 10 Queen Street Place,
  • EC4R 1AG,
  • London.
  • info@coconutco.co.uk
  • coconutco.co.uk

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy519kJ/125kcal
Fat10g
of which Saturates9.8g
Carbohydrate6.8g
of which Sugars1.6g
Fibre1.9g
Protein1.2g
Salt0.06g
Potassium221mg (11%*RI)
*Daily reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-
53 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great dairy free alternative

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

Sweeter than Greek yoghurt, but similar texture, good dairy free alternative

Standard item

2 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I had the natural yoghurt along with 2 chocolate yoghurts, this natural one wasmt up to my taste, I did have a spoonful to see if would be edible for breakfast and the taste was just sour. That instantly put me of. Maybe would be ideal if you made with a curry to lower the taste. But the chocolate yoghurts are really tasty but not something you could eat one after the other as would yet to sickly.

Simple, natural and delicious

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

The Natural Coconut Yog is a great dairy-free alternative to normal plain yoghurt. Made mainly with coconut milk, it has a nice thick and creamy texture, contains live cultures and has no added sugar for a simple and healthy snack. I would highly recommend it to anyone, not just vegans, it's a really tasty and unique alternative.

Ok

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

I like natural yoghurt on my weetabix on a morning for breakfast but didn't really like having this on. Maybe it was because of the coconut taste. But wasn't very smooth in my mouth either.

Delicious!

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

The consistency is absolutely perfect! It is thick and creamy but not overly thick. It's hard finding a decent natural dairy free alternative that doesn't leave that bitter/artificial after taste. The coconut is mild but it complements the yogurt so well and isn't over baring. Lovely in a smoothie, fresh fruit, or on its own. Highly recommend!

50/50

3 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

The white Yoghurt I definitely did not like it had no taste could definitely tell it is vegan and/or plant based even though I am a lover of coconut it did not hit my pallet. The chocolate pots were very very nice very tasty a strong taste of cocoa. Small but powerful and smooth.

Really nice, thick and creamy.

5 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This is a lovely dairy free alternative yoghurt. It goes great with granola and berries as a breakfast and also tastes great as part of a dessert.

Not bad

4 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This vegan yoghurt is very creamy, with a distinct coconut flavour. Personally, a bit too creamy for me, but I think others would like it. I tried it with a little honey and that was nicer for me. It's a good healthy product, so I d recommend it.

Great if your Vegetarian!

3 stars

Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE

This is a great product for those looking to decrease the dairy content in their diets. I like the taste and I think it is a perfectly suitable replacement for Dairy Bio Yoghurt which is what I tend to use when making my Indian curries, obviously it will have a different taste but I still think it works.

1-10 of 53 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

