The Coconut Collaborative Plant-Based Natural Coconut Yogurt 600G

Great dairy free alternative
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
Sweeter than Greek yoghurt, but similar texture, good dairy free alternative
Standard item
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
I had the natural yoghurt along with 2 chocolate yoghurts, this natural one wasmt up to my taste, I did have a spoonful to see if would be edible for breakfast and the taste was just sour. That instantly put me of. Maybe would be ideal if you made with a curry to lower the taste. But the chocolate yoghurts are really tasty but not something you could eat one after the other as would yet to sickly.
Simple, natural and delicious
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
The Natural Coconut Yog is a great dairy-free alternative to normal plain yoghurt. Made mainly with coconut milk, it has a nice thick and creamy texture, contains live cultures and has no added sugar for a simple and healthy snack. I would highly recommend it to anyone, not just vegans, it's a really tasty and unique alternative.
Simple, natural and delicious
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
The Natural Coconut Yog is a great dairy-free alternative to normal plain yoghurt. Made mainly with coconut milk, it has a nice thick and creamy texture, contains live cultures and has no added sugar for a simple and healthy snack. I would highly recommend it to anyone, not just vegans, it's a really tasty and unique alternative.
Ok
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
I like natural yoghurt on my weetabix on a morning for breakfast but didn't really like having this on. Maybe it was because of the coconut taste. But wasn't very smooth in my mouth either.
Delicious!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
The consistency is absolutely perfect! It is thick and creamy but not overly thick. It's hard finding a decent natural dairy free alternative that doesn't leave that bitter/artificial after taste. The coconut is mild but it complements the yogurt so well and isn't over baring. Lovely in a smoothie, fresh fruit, or on its own. Highly recommend!
50/50
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
The white Yoghurt I definitely did not like it had no taste could definitely tell it is vegan and/or plant based even though I am a lover of coconut it did not hit my pallet. The chocolate pots were very very nice very tasty a strong taste of cocoa. Small but powerful and smooth.
Really nice, thick and creamy.
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
This is a lovely dairy free alternative yoghurt. It goes great with granola and berries as a breakfast and also tastes great as part of a dessert.
Not bad
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
This vegan yoghurt is very creamy, with a distinct coconut flavour. Personally, a bit too creamy for me, but I think others would like it. I tried it with a little honey and that was nicer for me. It's a good healthy product, so I d recommend it.
Great if your Vegetarian!
Review from COCONUT COLLABORATIVE
This is a great product for those looking to decrease the dairy content in their diets. I like the taste and I think it is a perfectly suitable replacement for Dairy Bio Yoghurt which is what I tend to use when making my Indian curries, obviously it will have a different taste but I still think it works.