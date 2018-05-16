We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bernard Matthews Cooked Turkey Breast Chunks 90G

Bernard Matthews Cooked Turkey Breast Chunks 90G
£1.10
£1.23/100g

Each 50g serving contains

Energy
233kJ
55kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.5g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold

Product Description

  • Turkey Breast Pieces with Added Water and Milk Proteins from Cows' Milk
  • Try our delicious recipe ideas
  • Visit our website at www.bernardmatthews.com
  • For extra freshness this product is packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Label - Paper - not currently recycled
  • Tray - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • Roasted and ready-to-eat
  • High in protein
  • Gluten Free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 90G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Turkeys 80%, Water, Milk Protein, Starch, Dextrose, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Stabiliser (Diphosphates, Carrageenan), Thickener (Carrageenan), Oregano, Nutmeg

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5ºC, once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date on front of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK with turkey from farms in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Name and address

  Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd.,
  Norwich,
  Norfolk,
  NR9 5QD.
  • Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd.,
  • Corhollan,

Return to

  Contact us
  If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us this packaging and your letter to:
  Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd.,
  Norwich,
  Norfolk,
  NR9 5QD.
  • Bernard Matthews Foods Ltd.,
  • Corhollan,
  • Smithborough,
  • Co. Monaghan,
  • H18 AR26.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldRI*
Energy - kJ467kJ8400
- kcal110kcal2000
Fat0.9g70g
saturates0.3g20g
Carbohydrate1.2g260g
sugars1.2g90g
Protein24.3g50g
Salt0.9g6g
of which --
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kJ / 2000kcal--

Safety information

ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

