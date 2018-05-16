Tesco Ready Rolled Puff Pastry 320g

1/5 of a pack
- Energy
- 796kJ
-
- 191kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.2g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.9g
- 30%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.4g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.06g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
low
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1591kJ / 381kcal
Product Description
- Tesco ready rolled puff pastry.
- Light & Flaky
- Pack size: 320G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Margarine [Palm Oil, Water, Salt], Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Temperature: 7
Oven 220˚C/ Fan 200˚C/ Gas 7 10-15 mins Pre-heat oven to required temperature. Remove from fridge 10-15 mins before use and leave at room temperature. Remove all packaging. Unroll the pastry and leave on the baking sheet provided. Cut out as required. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven. Cook for 10-15 mins, or for the time stated in your recipe.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking
Preparation and Usage
Follow the preparation guidelines opposite
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Do not eat raw..
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
320g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/5 of a pack (50g)
|Energy
|1591kJ / 381kcal
|796kJ / 191kcal
|Fat
|22.4g
|11.2g
|Saturates
|11.8g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|39.8g
|19.9g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.7g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.06g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 320g typically weighs 250g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Do not eat raw..
