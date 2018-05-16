Huggies Natural +E 0% Plastic Wipes 3 X 48 Wipes

Product Description
- HUGGIES NAT +E 0% PLASTIC WIPES 3 X 48 WIPES
- HUGGIES® NATURAL PLUS VITAMIN E 0% PLASTIC BABY WIPES are skin loving wipes, made from 100% naturally derived fibres with vitamin E. Soothes and comforts skin, clinically tested and packaged in recyclable packaging. They are gentle enough for baby's delicate skin whilst also being gentle on the planet. These wipes are approved by the British Skin Foundation. 48 baby wipes natural +E
- FSC - FSC® Paper, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org
- ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates.
- Natural + E
- With vitamin E
- Soothe & Comfort Skin
- British Skin Foundation Recognises Huggies® Research into Healthy Skin
- )% Plastic wipes
- Recyclable Packaging
- Pack size: 144SHT
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Polysorbate 20, Caprylyl Glycol, Sodium Benzoate, Coco-Betaine, Malic Acid, Parfum, Sodium Citrate, Tocopheryl Acetate
Produce of
Made in the UK
Warnings
- For external use only
Name and address
- Kimberly-Clark Europe Ltd,
- Walton Oaks,
- Dorking Road,
- Tadworth,
- Surrey,
- KT20 7NS,
Return to
- Freephone 0800 587 5298
- www.kimberly-clark.com
- www.huggies.co.uk
Net Contents
144 x Wipes
Safety information
For external use only
