Tesco Deli Smoked Ham On The Bone 120G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 575kJ / 137kcal
Product Description
- Sliced, smoked, sweet cured whole leg of pork, cooked on the bone.
- Sweet cured British pork cooked on the bone, and smoked for flavour 3 Slices
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork, Salt, Demerara Sugar, Stabilisers (Potassium Triphosphate, Pentasodium Triphosphate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (40g)
|Energy
|575kJ / 137kcal
|230kJ / 55kcal
|Fat
|4.9g
|1.9g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.8g
|8.7g
|Salt
|1.56g
|0.62g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
