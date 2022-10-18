Paul Mas Languedoc Blanc 750Ml
Product Description
- White Wine
- This distinctive wine is brimming with white peach and lemon flavours, with floral aromas and a pure mineral finish. It will complement spicy dishes, curries and smoked meats.
- Like fine tailoring, we craft our wines with precision, care and passion. Our sunny vineyards are our workshops where, inspired by our rural roots, we cultivate authenticity and style. To us, this is true luxury, what we call 'rural luxury'.
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 75CL
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.8
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Les Domaines Paul Mas
Type of Closure
Synthetic Cork: Other
Wine Maker
Jean-Claude Mas
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
WhiteGrapeBlend
Vinification Details
- After destemming of the harvest, each grape variety is vinified separately. Pellicular maceration for the Vermentino. Pneumatic pressing. Run free juice and first press juice are blended together. Only the first presses are used. Settling at 8°C. Fermentation in stainless steel tanks between 16 and 18°C for 15 days.
History
- Jean-Claude established Les Domaines Paul Mas in 2000. Old World wines with New World attitude is the essence of our character. Our style is truly unique and our wines are the results of a harmonious relationship between an outstanding wine region, a real passion for viticulture, a complete respect for winemaking process and a talent for blending.
Regional Information
- Terroir: clayed and Limestone with gravels and pebbles Vineyard: 15 to 28 years old Pruning: Cordon de Royat and Guyot Simple Density of plantation: 4400 plants/hectare Harvest: partly by hand, partly mechanical. Careful selection of the best grapes after a harvest at night to avoid oxidation and preserve the maximum fruit expression. Average yield: 45hl/ha Altitude: 100-120 meters Climate: Mediterranean
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 8 years
Produce of
Product of France
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle
Name and address
- Bottled by:
- Paul Mas,
- Pézenas,
- France.
- At:
- F11300.
Importer address
- Côté Mas London Ltd,
- KT2 ND,
- UK.
Return to
- Côté Mas London Ltd,
- KT2 ND,
- UK.
Net Contents
75cl
