We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Paul Mas Languedoc Blanc 750Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Paul Mas Languedoc Blanc 750Ml

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

£10.00
£10.00/75cl

*Drinkaware.co.uk 18+ Excludes Wine Route, boxed/fortified wine, bottles under £5 in England and NI or £7 in Wales & bottles under 200ml. Minimum unit pricing applies in Wales. Max. 36 bottles. Excludes Express, Scotland & Whoosh. Ends 31/10/22.

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • White Wine
  • This distinctive wine is brimming with white peach and lemon flavours, with floral aromas and a pure mineral finish. It will complement spicy dishes, curries and smoked meats.
  • Like fine tailoring, we craft our wines with precision, care and passion. Our sunny vineyards are our workshops where, inspired by our rural roots, we cultivate authenticity and style. To us, this is true luxury, what we call 'rural luxury'.
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.8

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Les Domaines Paul Mas

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Jean-Claude Mas

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

WhiteGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • After destemming of the harvest, each grape variety is vinified separately. Pellicular maceration for the Vermentino. Pneumatic pressing. Run free juice and first press juice are blended together. Only the first presses are used. Settling at 8°C. Fermentation in stainless steel tanks between 16 and 18°C for 15 days.

History

  • Jean-Claude established Les Domaines Paul Mas in 2000. Old World wines with New World attitude is the essence of our character. Our style is truly unique and our wines are the results of a harmonious relationship between an outstanding wine region, a real passion for viticulture, a complete respect for winemaking process and a talent for blending.

Regional Information

  • Terroir: clayed and Limestone with gravels and pebbles Vineyard: 15 to 28 years old Pruning: Cordon de Royat and Guyot Simple Density of plantation: 4400 plants/hectare Harvest: partly by hand, partly mechanical. Careful selection of the best grapes after a harvest at night to avoid oxidation and preserve the maximum fruit expression. Average yield: 45hl/ha Altitude: 100-120 meters Climate: Mediterranean

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 8 years

Produce of

Product of France

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Paul Mas,
  • Pézenas,
  • France.
  • At:
  • F11300.

Importer address

  • Côté Mas London Ltd,
  • KT2 ND,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Côté Mas London Ltd,
  • KT2 ND,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl

View all White Wine

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here