We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Capri-Sun Summerfruits Double Strength Squash 1 Litre

1(1)Write a review
Capri-Sun Summerfruits Double Strength Squash 1 Litre
£2.05
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Concentrated no added sugar summer fruits juice drink with sweeteners and vitamins B6, B1, biotin
  • Yummy Summer Fruits! Catch some sun rays! Drink up some Capri-Sun Summer Fruits Squash with multivitamins and you’re ready for adventures great and small.
  • Mix of strawberry, cherry, blackcurrant and raspberry.
  • Pack size: 1L
  • Vitamin B6 – Contributes to the normal function of the immune system
  • Vitamin B1 - Contributes to normal psychological function
  • Biotin - Contributes to normal energy yielding metabolism

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: Water, fruit juices from concentrate 20% (apple 18%, sour cherry 1.2%, strawberry 0.4%, raspberry 0.2%, blackcurrant 0.2%), acid (citric acid), sweeteners (acesulfame K, sucralose), black carrot juice concentrate, natural flavouring, acidity regulator (sodium citrates), preservatives (potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate), vitamins (B6, B1, biotin).

Storage

Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 21 days. Best Before Date - See side of cap or bottle neck

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well. Mix 1 part of squash with 9 parts of water to get your favourite Capri-Sun drink. One bottle contains 50 servings.

Number of uses

1000ml 4 servings

Return to

  • Capri Sun GmbH
  • Rudolf-Wild-Str. 86-98, D-69214 Eppelheim
  • www.capri-sun.com/uk/
  • 0800 3890050

Net Contents

1000ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesDilutedDiluted% Diluted
Energy value (kJ)6kJ12kJ
Energy value (kcal)1.4kcal2.8kcal
Fats<0g<0g0%
Saturated fats<0g<0g0%
Carbohydrates0.2g0.4g0%
Sugars0.2g0.4g0%
Proteins<0g<0g0%
Salt<0g<0g0%
Vitamin B10.08mg0.17mg15%
Vitamin B60.11mg0.22mg15%
Biotin3.8µg7.6µg15%
*Daily Reference Intake---
View all Squash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Tastes of Chemicals

1 stars

Absolutely awful taste. It's bitter and has a chemical taste to it. Very unlike the Capri Sun pouches. Not happy with my purchase.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here