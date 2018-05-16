Capri-Sun Summerfruits Double Strength Squash 1 Litre

Tastes of Chemicals
Absolutely awful taste. It's bitter and has a chemical taste to it. Very unlike the Capri Sun pouches. Not happy with my purchase.
Ingredients: Water, fruit juices from concentrate 20% (apple 18%, sour cherry 1.2%, strawberry 0.4%, raspberry 0.2%, blackcurrant 0.2%), acid (citric acid), sweeteners (acesulfame K, sucralose), black carrot juice concentrate, natural flavouring, acidity regulator (sodium citrates), preservatives (potassium sorbate, sodium benzoate), vitamins (B6, B1, biotin).
Once opened store in the fridge and drink within 21 days. Best Before Date - See side of cap or bottle neck
1000ml 4 servings
1000ml
|Typical Values
|Diluted
|Diluted
|% Diluted
|Energy value (kJ)
|6kJ
|12kJ
|Energy value (kcal)
|1.4kcal
|2.8kcal
|Fats
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Saturated fats
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Carbohydrates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|0%
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|0%
|Proteins
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Salt
|<0g
|<0g
|0%
|Vitamin B1
|0.08mg
|0.17mg
|15%
|Vitamin B6
|0.11mg
|0.22mg
|15%
|Biotin
|3.8µg
|7.6µg
|15%
|*Daily Reference Intake
|-
|-
|-
Average of 1 stars
