We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Only Fools And Horses Beer And Tumbling Blocks

No ratings yetWrite a review
Only Fools And Horses Beer And Tumbling Blocks
£7.00
£7.00/each

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Only Fools and Horses Beer and Tumbling Blocks
  • Trotters independent trading co
  • New York, Paris, Peckham
  • BBC and Only Fools and Horses (word marks and logos) are trade marks of the British Broadcasting Corporation and are used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996. Only Fools and Horses logo © BBC 1981. Series created and written by John Sullivan. Scripts and characters © Shazam Productions Ltd. Licensed by BBC Studios. Licensed by BBC Studios. BBC and logo © and TM BBC 1996.
  • Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Alcohol Units

1.3

ABV

3.8% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For best before end: See base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.

Produce of

Craft Brewed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Only Fools & Horses Tumbling Blocks
  • How to Play
  • You will need 2 or more players.
  • 1. Place tower on a flat surface, making sure the bricks are 3 blocks in a row and the next row goes the opposite way-then repeat until all the blocks are used.
  • 2. Try to take a block out by tapping the short side of it or by pulling it out.
  • 3. Once the block is out, place it on top of the tower either next to a block that is already there or if that layer is full, start a new layer going the opposite way of the other blocks.
  • 4. Repeat turns until someone makes the tower fall down.

Name and address

  • Craft brewed by:
  • Ridgeway Brewery,
  • Oxfordshire.
  • Packed by:
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,

Distributor address

  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Ridgeway Brewery,
  • Oxfordshire.
  • Beams International Ltd.,
  • ME8 7EG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

View all Beers Gift Sets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here