Only Fools And Horses Beer And Tumbling Blocks
Product Description
- Only Fools and Horses Beer and Tumbling Blocks
- Trotters independent trading co
- New York, Paris, Peckham
- BBC and Only Fools and Horses (word marks and logos) are trade marks of the British Broadcasting Corporation and are used under licence. BBC logo © BBC 1996. Only Fools and Horses logo © BBC 1981. Series created and written by John Sullivan. Scripts and characters © Shazam Productions Ltd. Licensed by BBC Studios. Licensed by BBC Studios. BBC and logo © and TM BBC 1996.
- Produced under licence by Beams International Ltd.
Information
Ingredients
Water, Barley Malt, Hops, Yeast
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley
Alcohol Units
1.3
ABV
3.8% vol
Country
United Kingdom
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
For best before end: See base of pack.Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Craft Brewed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Only Fools & Horses Tumbling Blocks
- How to Play
- You will need 2 or more players.
- 1. Place tower on a flat surface, making sure the bricks are 3 blocks in a row and the next row goes the opposite way-then repeat until all the blocks are used.
- 2. Try to take a block out by tapping the short side of it or by pulling it out.
- 3. Once the block is out, place it on top of the tower either next to a block that is already there or if that layer is full, start a new layer going the opposite way of the other blocks.
- 4. Repeat turns until someone makes the tower fall down.
Name and address
- Craft brewed by:
- Ridgeway Brewery,
- Oxfordshire.
- Packed by:
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
Distributor address
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Return to
- Ridgeway Brewery,
- Oxfordshire.
- Beams International Ltd.,
- ME8 7EG,
- UK.
Lower age limit
18 Years
