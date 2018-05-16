New
Alpen Light Chocolate Brownie Flavour 5 Pack 95G
A 19g bar contains
- Energy
- 284kJ
-
- 68kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.2g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.02g
- <1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1493kJ / 356kcal
Product Description
- Chocolate brownie flavour mixed cereal bar with cocoa fudge pieces, plain chocolate and a plain chocolate drizzle.
- Find out more at ra.org.
- (5 bars) Contains less than half the fat of a typical cereal bar. 7.3g of fat per 100g against 17.1g average of other cereal bars. Comparison verified 07 21.
- 70 kcal 284 kJ per bar 1493kJ / 356kcal per 100g
- High Fibre
- Low in Salt
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Halal - HFA Approved - Halal Food Authority
- Pack size: 95G
- High Fibre
- Low in Salt
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (43%) (Whole Oats, Rice, Whole Wheat), Oligofructose Syrup (27%), Plain Chocolate (11%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass#, Cocoa Butter#, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Cocoa Fudge Pieces (8%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder#, Palm Oil, Humectant: Glycerol, Milk Butter Fat, Emulsifier: Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt), Cereal Flours (Rice, Wheat), Glucose Syrup, Humectant: Glycerol, Vegetable Oils (contains Sunflower and/or Rapeseed), Sugar, Flavourings, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, #Rainforest Alliance Certified.
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry, odour free place.
Preparation and Usage
- Direction for Use: Ready to eat
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Manufactured by:
- Weetabix Ltd.,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
- NN15 5JR,
Importer address
- MA Trade,
- 12 Ain Galout St,
- Nasr City,
- Cairo.
- Alhadita Co.,
- Tripoli,
Return to
- We want you to enjoy Alpen Light bars in perfect condition. If your are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "best before" date to the address detailed here:
- Weetabix Ltd.,
- Burton Latimer,
- Kettering,
- Northants,
- NN15 5JR,
- England.
- Allegro Limited,
- Second Floor (Unit 3),
- Nexus Building,
- Blanchardstown Corporate Park,
- D15 N5DX.
Net Contents
95g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1493kJ / 356kcal
|Fat
|7.3g
|(of which saturates)
|3.1g
|Trans fat
|0.015g
|Carbohydrates
|57g
|(of which sugars)
|17g
|Added sugars
|16.2g
|Fibre
|20g
|Protein
|5.5g
|Salt
|0.13g
