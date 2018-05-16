We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Alpen Light Chocolate Brownie Flavour 5 Pack 95G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Alpen Light Chocolate Brownie Flavour 5 Pack 95G

Low Everyday Price

£1.00
£1.06/100g

Low Everyday Price

A 19g bar contains

Energy
284kJ
68kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.2g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1493kJ / 356kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate brownie flavour mixed cereal bar with cocoa fudge pieces, plain chocolate and a plain chocolate drizzle.
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • (5 bars) Contains less than half the fat of a typical cereal bar. 7.3g of fat per 100g against 17.1g average of other cereal bars. Comparison verified 07 21.
  • 70 kcal 284 kJ per bar 1493kJ / 356kcal per 100g
  • High Fibre
  • Low in Salt
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Halal - HFA Approved - Halal Food Authority
  • Pack size: 95G
  • High Fibre
  • Low in Salt

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (43%) (Whole Oats, Rice, Whole Wheat), Oligofructose Syrup (27%), Plain Chocolate (11%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass#, Cocoa Butter#, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Flavouring), Cocoa Fudge Pieces (8%) (Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Condensed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder#, Palm Oil, Humectant: Glycerol, Milk Butter Fat, Emulsifier: Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Salt), Cereal Flours (Rice, Wheat), Glucose Syrup, Humectant: Glycerol, Vegetable Oils (contains Sunflower and/or Rapeseed), Sugar, Flavourings, Dextrose, Salt, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, #Rainforest Alliance Certified.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Direction for Use: Ready to eat

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Manufactured by:
  • Weetabix Ltd.,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5JR,

Importer address

  • MA Trade,
  • 12 Ain Galout St,
  • Nasr City,
  • Cairo.
  • Alhadita Co.,
  • Tripoli,

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Alpen Light bars in perfect condition. If your are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "best before" date to the address detailed here:
  • Weetabix Ltd.,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5JR,
  • England.
  • Allegro Limited,
  • Second Floor (Unit 3),
  • Nexus Building,
  • Blanchardstown Corporate Park,
  • D15 N5DX.

Net Contents

95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy1493kJ / 356kcal
Fat7.3g
(of which saturates)3.1g
Trans fat0.015g
Carbohydrates57g
(of which sugars)17g
Added sugars16.2g
Fibre20g
Protein5.5g
Salt0.13g
