We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Tesco Cheese Bloomer

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Cheese Bloomer
£2.00
£2.00/each

One slice (80g)

Energy
842kJ
200kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.9g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.0g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.65g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 249kcal

Product Description

  • White bread made with Red Leicester cheese, mature red Cheddar cheese and mild red Cheddar cheese.
  • With Red Leicester, Mature & Mild red Cheddar for a full flavour. Our cheese bloomer is made with Red Leicester, Mature Red Cheddar & Mild Red Cheddar for a soft and cheesy loaf. It's then baked with care for a crisp, golden crust with pockets of rich, melting cheese. Eat today to enjoy at its best, or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (7%), Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (2.5%), Mild Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (2.5%), Flavouring (contains Milk), Wheat Fibre, Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maize, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains cereals containing gluten, wheat and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper slice
Energy1052kJ / 249kcal842kJ / 200kcal
Fat4.3g3.4g
Saturates2.4g1.9g
Carbohydrate39.7g31.8g
Sugars2.5g2.0g
Fibre4.6g3.7g
Protein10.7g8.6g
Salt0.82g0.65g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Bread From Our Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here