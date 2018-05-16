New
Tesco Cheese Bloomer
One slice (80g)
- Energy
- 842kJ
-
- 200kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.4g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.9g
- 10%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.0g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.65g
- 11%of the reference intake
medium
medium
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1052kJ / 249kcal
Product Description
- White bread made with Red Leicester cheese, mature red Cheddar cheese and mild red Cheddar cheese.
- With Red Leicester, Mature & Mild red Cheddar for a full flavour. Our cheese bloomer is made with Red Leicester, Mature Red Cheddar & Mild Red Cheddar for a soft and cheesy loaf. It's then baked with care for a crisp, golden crust with pockets of rich, melting cheese. Eat today to enjoy at its best, or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (7%), Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (2.5%), Mild Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (2.5%), Flavouring (contains Milk), Wheat Fibre, Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maize, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- Contains cereals containing gluten, wheat and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per slice
|Energy
|1052kJ / 249kcal
|842kJ / 200kcal
|Fat
|4.3g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|2.4g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|39.7g
|31.8g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|4.6g
|3.7g
|Protein
|10.7g
|8.6g
|Salt
|0.82g
|0.65g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
