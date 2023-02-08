Dash Peach Infused Sparkling Water 4X330ml

Lovely
Lovely natural peach flavour without the sweetness. I've tried flavoured sparkling water in the past and it's been bland, but this is perfect.
This is a winner for me, due to its subtle hint of natural peach flavour, with no added sugar or artificial sweeteners.
Delicious fizzy water, with real peach flavours
Great peach taste with no artificial chemical flavours. Thirst quenching and delicious and made with wonky fruit so helping to reduce food waste. No added sugar, no calories, perfect fizzy water.
Light and Refreshing
Refreshing Spring water with a delicate taste of peach. All natural with no added sugar or artificial sweetener. A great alternative to fizzy pop, kinder to your teeth and stomach. I believe they use the ‘Wonky’ fruit that stores can’t sell, so nothing is going to waste.
Lovely tasting and refreshing. Tastes like peaches
Lovely tasting and refreshing. Tastes like peaches when they’re in season as they can be bland at other times
This was the first time I tried DASH drinks and I was pleasantly surprised. The peach cans have a nice subtle hint of peach without being overpowering. The flavour tastes natural without any hints of chemically taste, as well as being zero calories. It’s also nice to know that the drinks are environmentally friendly as they are made from “wonky” peaches helping to reduce waste.
Strong flavour
Nice strong flavour unlike other flavoured aparking waters I've tried. Easy to drink, not too sweet. Healthier substitution for fizzy drinks such as lemonade but still tasty!
Great taste and flavour. The peach is a strong flavour but not overwhelming and is extremely pleasant to drink. Can’t wait to try the other flavours.
Wonderfully refreshing
No Sugar, no calories, no additives, but no strange after taste. A refreshingly delicate peach flavour and helping reduce food waste. This is a win-win-win product which I can wholeheartedly recommend.
Water is no longer boring! This stuff is delicious
