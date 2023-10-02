We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Adidas Ice Dive Eau De Toilette Natural Spray 100Ml

Vegan

ADIDAS ICE DIVE EAU DE TOILETTE NAT SPRAY 100ML
Adidas Ice Dive Eau de Toilette is an aromatic, citrus fragrance that captures the uplifting sensations of extreme sports. The fragrance adds a thrill of excitement to the day, allows you to explore new territories and share intense emotions. The aromatic, citrus scent is freshly constructed with notes of lavender, enhanced by patchouli woodyness and peppermint. Combined with bergamot and zesty grapefruit, the fragrance is a burst of freshness. The Eau de Toilette bottle is made with 25% recycled glass and the cap with 98% recycled plastic. With natural peppermint and grapefruit essential oil. Long-lasting scent and vegan formula.
Ingredients include natural peppermint and grapefruit essential oilLong lasting scentVegan formula
Pack size: 100ML

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., Propylene Glycol, Parfum/Fragrance, Aqua/Water/Eau, Limonene, Linalool, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Citronellol, Hydroxycitronellal, Citral, Alcohol, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Tris (Tetramethylhydroxypiperidinol) Citrate, Geraniol, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Ext. Violet 2 (CI 60730), Blue 1 (CI 42090), Yellow 5 (CI 19140)

Net Contents

100ml
