Tesco Finest Bourbon Pulled Beef With Creamy Mash 400G
Each pack
- Energy
- 1765kJ
- 420kcal
- 21%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 12.6g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.7g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 13.2g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.37g
- 23%of the reference intake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 529kJ / 126kcal
Product Description
- Pulled beef in bourbon gravy served with mashed potato and onion.
- This rich, intense dish is inspired by the flavours of southern America. The sweet sauce is made by reducing muscovado sugar, blossom honey and red wine vinegar, with a dash of bourbon whiskey for authentic smoky depth. Served with creamy mash and a scattering of crispy fried onions.
- Slow cooked, pulled beef in a smoky bourbon barbecue flavour sauce, with creamy, buttery mash and crisp fried onions.
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Mashed Potato [Potato, Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Whole Milk, Salt, Sea Salt, White Pepper], Water, Cooked Pulled Beef (17%) [Beef, Cornflour, Sugar, Cumin, Smoked Paprika, Smoked Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Mustard Powder, Black Pepper], Dark Muscovado Sugar, Onion, Cornflour, Beef Extract, Honey, Red Wine Vinegar, Bourbon Whiskey (0.9%), Sugar, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Ginger Purée, Spirit Vinegar, Beef Gelatine, Palm Oil, Garlic Purée, Smoked Paprika, Black Mustard Seed, Wheat Flour, Salt, Onion Juice Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar, Chilli Powder, Clove, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Not suitable for oven heating
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 8 mins / 900W 7 mins
Heat on full power for 5 minutes. (800W / 900W)
Stand for 1 minute.
Heat on full power for a further 3 minutes (800W) / 2 minutes (900W)
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.
Stir before serving.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Cooking Precautions
- Remove sleeve and pierce film lid several times on both compartments.
- Allow tray to stand until it regains its rigidity.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (334g**)
|Energy
|529kJ / 126kcal
|1765kJ / 420kcal
|Fat
|3.8g
|12.6g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|5.7g
|Carbohydrate
|14.7g
|49.2g
|Sugars
|3.9g
|13.2g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|4.9g
|Protein
|7.5g
|24.9g
|Salt
|0.41g
|1.37g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|** When heated according to instructions 400g typically weighs 334g.
|When heated according to instructions.
