Itsu Vegetable Fusion Gyoza 270G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For 8 gyoza

Serve & enjoy

For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.



Hob

Instructions: Gently simmer

- Add gyoza to pan of simmering water [do not boil].

- Simmer for 3-4 mins then drain.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: [Authentic Japanese style] 8 mins

- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on low/medium heat.

- Add gyoza & cook for 4 mins.

- Carefully add 4 tbsp of cold water, cover with any lid and cook for another 4 mins until all the water evaporates.



Steam

Instructions: - Place colander/sieve above pan of boiling water.

- Place gyoza in colander/sieve, cover with any lid & steam for 6 mins.

