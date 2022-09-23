Itsu Vegetable Fusion Gyoza 270G
Product Description
- Steamed Asian style wheat parcels filled with vegetables, tofu & soya mince
- For easy & delicious recipes visit itsu.com/recipes
- Ready. Set. Gyoza! Quick & versatile, these restaurant quality dumplings are easy to prepare and can be enjoyed in hundreds of dishes... Little parcels of joy brimming with Asian flavours.
- Eat beautiful
- Ready in 3 mins
- Source of protein
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 270G
Information
Ingredients
Gyoza Filling (Vegetables (37%) [Carrot, Leek, Spring Onion, White Onion, Cabbage], Water, Tofu [Soya Beans, Water], High Protein Soya Mince*, Sweet Potato Starch Noodles, Corn Oil, Soy Sauce [Soya Beans, Wheat, Water, Salt, Alcohol], Sesame Oil, Sugar, Seasoning Oil [Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Antioxidant: Tocopherol-Rich Extract; Onion Oil, Ginger, Garlic, Soya Protein, Salt, Soy Seasoning [Soya Beans, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract, Dextrin, Vinegar], Black Pepper), Gyoza Skin (Wheat Flour, Water, Wheat Gluten, Salt), *A plant-based Protein mince with a meaty texture made from natural ingredients
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen -18°C. If thawed, keep refrigerated and use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For 8 gyoza
Serve & enjoy
For guidance only, cooking appliances will vary. Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot. Do not re-heat once cooked.
Hob
Instructions: Gently simmer
- Add gyoza to pan of simmering water [do not boil].
- Simmer for 3-4 mins then drain.
Shallow Fry
Instructions: [Authentic Japanese style] 8 mins
- Pre-heat pan with 1 tsp of oil on low/medium heat.
- Add gyoza & cook for 4 mins.
- Carefully add 4 tbsp of cold water, cover with any lid and cook for another 4 mins until all the water evaporates.
Steam
Instructions: - Place colander/sieve above pan of boiling water.
- Place gyoza in colander/sieve, cover with any lid & steam for 6 mins.
Produce of
Made in South Korea
Preparation and Usage
- [Make your own dipping sauce]
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 1 tbsp vinegar (any)
- 1 tbsp maple syrup
- 1/2 tbsp sesame oil
- Serving suggestions
- On their own [with a dipping sauce]
- With vegetables/salad
- In stir-fries
- In soup/broth
- With rice/noodles
Number of uses
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Name and address
- Made for:
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 53 Victoria Street,
- Westminster,
- London,
- SW1H 0EU,
Return to
- itsu [grocery] Ltd,
- 53 Victoria Street,
- Westminster,
- London,
- SW1H 0EU,
- UK.
- itsu.com/grocery
Net Contents
270g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as sold per: 100g
|as sold per: serving (8 gyoza)
|Energy (kJ)
|730
|788
|Energy (kcal)
|173
|187
|Fat (g)
|3.5
|3.8
|of which saturates (g)
|0.5
|0.5
|Carbohydrate (g)
|25
|27
|of which sugars (g)
|3.8
|4.1
|Fibre (g)
|2.6
|2.8
|Protein (g)
|9.4
|10
|Salt (g)
|1.1
|1.2
