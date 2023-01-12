Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Bubble Bath 250Ml

Not many bubbles
This feels very mild on their skin but you had to use quite a lot to get any bubbles!
A lovely baby bath
Very soft and gentle on the skin, I would highly recommend it
Perfect for baby's sensitive skin
I purchased the bubble bath as I have been using the wash for some time and this bubble bath is great and hasn't let me down.
Such a great product
This is the perfect product to purchase for a friend who is having a child. It is kind and caring and they will love it! The scent is great and no need to worry about tears as it is gentle. Would highly recommend to anyone for use with their child.
Another steel
This has to be another steel product that I won't change it works so well on my child's skin and doesn't make her ezema flare up like alot of other bath products the only down fall is the price but if it works like it goes it's all that matters until something comes along just as good I will continue to use this Brand
Suitable for sensitive skin.
This childs farm baby product is one of my favourite products that I use for my baby. As the packaging says, it is free from any fragrance so it is suitable for babies and newborns. Its gentle formula works well on my baby so I would recommend it to all my fellow parents.
Good quality item
In all honesty, I do not see a huge difference between the oat derma wash and the bubbles, I pretty much use them in the same way. I have the wash at home, the bubbles at my mum's for when we have to wash baby there. Lovely soft texture, no strong smell, really good for sensitive skin.
Oat derma bubble bath
Very nice bubble bath, I sometimes mix it in with the tangerine one when baby gets skin issues. I also mix in a bit into my baths sometimes to soften my skin, it works really nice, doesn't have much of a fragrance and doesn't leave any sorts of residues on the skin.
Really good for bubbles
We've used other child's farm bubbles baths and they haven't been that great but this one really came through. Not only does it create amazing bubbles, it's perfect for when my sons skin gets dry. The whole oat derma range has been really incredible for us and I would highly recommend it
Lovely!
We started to use this when my son was newborn due to his dry skin and baby acne and it helped his skin improved so quickly. It left his skin feeling so moisturised and smelling lovely! I have continued to purchase it since and have recommended it to several people with the same problems