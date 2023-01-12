We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Bubble Bath 250Ml

4.9(93)Write a review
Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Bubble Bath 250Ml
£6.50
£2.60/100ml

Product Description

  • Childs Farm Fragrance Free Oatderma Baby Bubble Bath 250Ml
  • Formulated to gently cleanse even the most sensitive dry & itchy skin. Packed with the goodness of oats, colloidal oatmeal is rich in beta-glucan and avenanthramides which are clinically proven to help soothe and gently nourish the natural balance of delicate skin.
  • -created for dry & itchy skin
  • -colloidal oatmeal, rich in beta-glucan and avenanthramides, is clinically proven to help soothe and nourish skin
  • -natural corn and coconut derived cleansers gently clean
  • -free from parabens, phthalates, artificial colours and dyes, petroleum, formaldehyde
  • -wrapped in our happy skin promise™ as best for your little ones
  • Our award-winning products were first created at our founder Joanna's home, Childs Farm, to soothe her daughters' sensitive skin, whilst making bath time fun. Each product uses natural origin ingredients and sustainable packaging, because every child deserves to be happy in their skin, whilst doing the best for our planet
  • © Tadley Holdings Ltd. Childs Farm®
  • Soothing Oats for Dry & Itchy Skin
  • 95% Natural Origin Ingredients
  • Paediatrician Approved
  • Suitable for Dry & Itchy Skin
  • Safe for People Who May be Prone to Eczema
  • Dermatologist Approved
  • Suitable for newborn & upwards
  • Kind to skin, kind to planet, kind to baby
  • Happy skin promise ™
  • Cruelty Free International
  • Ethically Responsible Sourced
  • Prevented Ocean Plastic
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Coco-Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Flour, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Acrylates Crosspolymer-4, Glycerin, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Oil, Sucrose Laurate, Dehydroacetic Acid, Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to use
  • Pour a generous amount under warm running water to create foaming bubbles.

Warnings

  • Warnings
  • ALWAYS check the bath temperature with your elbow or thermometer before adding baby. External use only. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water & stop use.

Name and address

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,

Distributor address

  • UCC Australia,
  • 2 Raceway PI,
  • Eastern Creek,
  • NSW,
  • 2766.
  • Image Gallery,

Return to

  • Childs Farm Ltd,
  • RG24 9HJ,
  • UK.
  • Childs Farm Europe,
  • 103/104 O'Connell Street,
  • Limerick,
  • Ireland.
  • childsfarm.com

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

Safety information

Warnings ALWAYS check the bath temperature with your elbow or thermometer before adding baby. External use only. If product gets in eyes, rinse well with water. If irritation occurs wash with copious amounts of water & stop use.

93 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Not many bubbles

3 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

This feels very mild on their skin but you had to use quite a lot to get any bubbles!

A lovely baby bath

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Very soft and gentle on the skin, I would highly recommend it

Perfect for baby's sensitive skin

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

I purchased the bubble bath as I have been using the wash for some time and this bubble bath is great and hasn't let me down.

Such a great product

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

This is the perfect product to purchase for a friend who is having a child. It is kind and caring and they will love it! The scent is great and no need to worry about tears as it is gentle. Would highly recommend to anyone for use with their child.

Another steel

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

This has to be another steel product that I won't change it works so well on my child's skin and doesn't make her ezema flare up like alot of other bath products the only down fall is the price but if it works like it goes it's all that matters until something comes along just as good I will continue to use this Brand

Suitable for sensitive skin.

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

This childs farm baby product is one of my favourite products that I use for my baby. As the packaging says, it is free from any fragrance so it is suitable for babies and newborns. Its gentle formula works well on my baby so I would recommend it to all my fellow parents.

Good quality item

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

In all honesty, I do not see a huge difference between the oat derma wash and the bubbles, I pretty much use them in the same way. I have the wash at home, the bubbles at my mum's for when we have to wash baby there. Lovely soft texture, no strong smell, really good for sensitive skin.

Oat derma bubble bath

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

Very nice bubble bath, I sometimes mix it in with the tangerine one when baby gets skin issues. I also mix in a bit into my baths sometimes to soften my skin, it works really nice, doesn't have much of a fragrance and doesn't leave any sorts of residues on the skin.

Really good for bubbles

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

We've used other child's farm bubbles baths and they haven't been that great but this one really came through. Not only does it create amazing bubbles, it's perfect for when my sons skin gets dry. The whole oat derma range has been really incredible for us and I would highly recommend it

Lovely!

5 stars

A CHILDS FARM Customer

We started to use this when my son was newborn due to his dry skin and baby acne and it helped his skin improved so quickly. It left his skin feeling so moisturised and smelling lovely! I have continued to purchase it since and have recommended it to several people with the same problems

1-10 of 94 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

