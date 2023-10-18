We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Paw Patrol Fleece Blanket

Paw Patrol Fleece Blanket

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.00

£10.00/each

Paw Patrol Fleece Blanket
Paw Patrol to the sofa! This officially licenced Paw Patrol fleece is perfect for snuggling up with and getting cosy. With Chase, Rubble, Skye and Marshal here it is the perfect gift for the Paw Patrol fan in your life.
PAW Patrol to the Rescue!Led by 10-year-old Ryder, the plucky pups of PAW Patrol are rescue dogs in training. Each pup is inspired by a real-world job like fire fighter and construction worker. When trouble strikes Adventure Bay, they're there to save the day! Whether it's a cat in a tree or a train off the tracks, they always find a way to help those in need. For kids, PAW Patrol is a fun way to learn bravery and heroism, with exciting stories that never get too scary.
Officially licensed productSuper soft flannel fleeceCo ordinating bedding available

View all Nursery Bedding

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here