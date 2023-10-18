Paw Patrol Fleece Blanket

Paw Patrol to the sofa! This officially licenced Paw Patrol fleece is perfect for snuggling up with and getting cosy. With Chase, Rubble, Skye and Marshal here it is the perfect gift for the Paw Patrol fan in your life.

PAW Patrol to the Rescue! Led by 10-year-old Ryder, the plucky pups of PAW Patrol are rescue dogs in training. Each pup is inspired by a real-world job like fire fighter and construction worker. When trouble strikes Adventure Bay, they're there to save the day! Whether it's a cat in a tree or a train off the tracks, they always find a way to help those in need. For kids, PAW Patrol is a fun way to learn bravery and heroism, with exciting stories that never get too scary.