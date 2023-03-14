Bold Washing Liquid Gel Pink Blossom 35 Washes 1225Ml

Discover Bold Washing Liquid gel for a Brilliant clean even in a Cold Wash! Bold laundry gel has been designed to give brrrilliant cleaning with built-in Lenor Freshness. The bottle’s design & viscous formula allow you to measure the correct dose of gel with precision; all it takes is a little squeeze. It’s easy to use- just squeeze into the attached dosing cap, and add that directly into the washing machine drum for an irresistible Bold clean. It can even be used for pre-treatment of tough stains. The Pink Blossom scent give your senses bursts of delight with this beautiful scent of Bold washing detergent which is a blend of yellow poppy, vibrant yuzu blossom and acacha mixed with lush floral notes, making you feel energized and ready to face the world. Designed by Lenor Perfume Experts, Bold Pink Blossom was created to work in perfect harmony with Lenor PInk Blossom for irresistible scent experience.

Brrrilliant cleaning even in a cold wash Washing Liquid Gel for Brilliant cleaning with built-in Lenor freshness Outstanding results even at 30°C Bold Washing Liquid Gel tha can be used as pre-treat for tough stains Try the Pink Blossom Dream Team: Bold Gel + Lenor Fabric Conditioner + Lenor In Wash Scent Booster Easy to use with squeezable bottle & viscous formula for precision dosing control Also available as All-in-1 PODs® Brilliant clean + built-in Lenor softner

Pack size: 1225ML

Ingredients

15-30% Anionic Surfactants, <5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Phosphonates, Soap, Enzymes, Optical Brighteners, Benzisothiazolinone, Perfumes, Amyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

1225ml ℮

Preparation and Usage