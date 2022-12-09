Tesco Finest 12 Duck Selection 204G
One duck spring roll
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 298kcal
Product Description
- 4 Duck and mixed vegetables in a honey and ginger sauce wrapped in filo pastry. 4 Mini tortilla wraps with duck and vegetables in hoisin sauce. 4 Gyozas filled with duck, potato and coconut chilli curry.
- Our experts were inspired by Asian cooking to create this selection. In the spring rolls, rich duck is enhanced by subtle honey and ginger, while the hoisin sauce for the duck wraps is sweet, sticky and fragrant. The filling for the gyozas is made with coconut milk, lemongrass, galangal and sharp tamarind each mouthful conjures up the flavours of south east Asia.
- Crisp & Fragrant With aromatic Asian fillings
- Pack size: 204G
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10-12 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 12-14 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
204g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One duck spring roll (16g**)
|Energy
|1245kJ / 298kcal
|199kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|2.3g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|33.6g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.4g
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.12g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 204g typically weighs 188g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Warning: This product contains sharp wooden skewers.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..
One duck spring roll,One duck tortilla wrap,One duck gyoza
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1245kJ / 298kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, Onion, Duck (11%), Palm Oil, Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Baker's Honey, Ginger, Red Chilli, Cornflour, Salt, Lime Juice, Sugar, Soya Bean, Fructose Syrup, Cinnamon Powder, Black Pepper, Coriander Powder, Bay Leaf, Star Anise, Allspice.,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Duck (19%), Water, Spring Onion, Red Pepper, Onion, Carrot, Rice Bran Oil, Sugar, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Rice Vinegar, Red Chilli, Garlic, Salt, Soya Bean, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Star Anise, Ginger, Fructose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Sesame Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Rice, Cinnamon Powder, Coriander Powder, Stabiliser (Calcium Carbonate), Bay Leaf, Fennel, Allspice.,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Duck (21%), Coconut Milk, Palm Oil, Potato, Onion, Red Pepper, Sugar, Shallot, Cornflour, Tamarind, Salt, Lemongrass, Garlic, Chilli, Galangal, Soya Bean, Coriander Powder, Fructose Syrup, Cumin Powder, Mace, Cinnamon Powder, Nutmeg, Cardamom, White Pepper, Clove Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One duck spring roll (16g**)
|Per 100g
|One duck tortilla wrap (14g**)
|Energy
|1245kJ / 298kcal
|199kJ / 48kcal
|796kJ / 189kcal
|111kJ / 26kcal
|Fat
|14.3g
|2.3g
|5.2g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|0.9g
|1.5g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|33.6g
|5.4g
|25.3g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|5.9g
|0.9g
|4.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|0.4g
|1.9g
|0.3g
|Protein
|7.3g
|1.2g
|9.4g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.12g
|0.78g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
