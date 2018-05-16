The Collective Suckies Fridge Pack Kids Strawberry Yoghurt Pouches 4 x 90g

Product Description
- Live Strawberry Yoghurt
- Have you tried our lip-smackin'ly tasty gourmet yoghurts?
- The Collective Great Dairy Gourmet Raspberry
- Made with real fruit!
- Perfect for lunch boxes
- No nasties in here
- Sugars from milk 'n' fruit
- British milk
- Source of protein
- Pack'd full of live cultures
- Eat on the move
- Contains pasteurised cow's milk
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Gluten Free!
- Pack size: 360G
- Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children (when consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet)
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt** (Milk) (82%), Strawberry Puree (9%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Grape Juice, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin D, **Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For use by date see side of box or individual pouches.Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British milk
Number of uses
This box contains: 4 x 90g pouches
Warnings
- WARNING:
- CAP = CHOKING HAZARD
- DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
4 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90g Pouch
|Energy
|333kJ/79kcal
|300kJ/71kcal
|Fat
|2.7g
|2.4g
|- Of which Saturates
|1.9g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|9.0g
|- Of which Sugars
|7.9g
|7.1g
|Protein*
|3.8g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.08g
|Calcium (%RI)
|138mg (17%)
|124mg (15%)
|Vitamin D (%RI)
|0.83µg (16%)
|0.75µg (15%)
|RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|1 x 90g Servings per pouch
|-
|-
|*Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children (when consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet)
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CAP = CHOKING HAZARD DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS
