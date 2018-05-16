We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Collective Suckies Fridge Pack Kids Strawberry Yoghurt Pouches 4 x 90g

image 1 of The Collective Suckies Fridge Pack Kids Strawberry Yoghurt Pouches 4 x 90g
£2.95
£NaN/null

Product Description

  • Live Strawberry Yoghurt
  • Have you tried our lip-smackin'ly tasty gourmet yoghurts?
  • The Collective Great Dairy Gourmet Raspberry
  • Made with real fruit!
  • Perfect for lunch boxes
  • No nasties in here
  • Sugars from milk 'n' fruit
  • British milk
  • Source of protein
  • Pack'd full of live cultures
  • Eat on the move
  • Contains pasteurised cow's milk
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Gluten Free!
  • Pack size: 360G
  • Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children (when consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet)
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Live Yoghurt** (Milk) (82%), Strawberry Puree (9%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Concentrated Grape Juice, Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin D, **Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

For use by date see side of box or individual pouches.Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using British milk

Number of uses

This box contains: 4 x 90g pouches

Warnings

  • WARNING:
  • CAP = CHOKING HAZARD
  • DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • The Collective,
  • Westworks,
  • 195 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FQ.
  • EU & NI: Unit 186,

Return to

  • The Collective,
  • Westworks,
  • 195 Wood Lane,
  • London,
  • W12 7FQ.
  • UK: 0800 169 7774
  • EU & NI: Unit 186,
  • Moat House,
  • 54 Bloomfield Av,
  • Belfast,
  • BT5 5AD.
  • ROI: 1800 932 410

Lower age limit

3 Years

Net Contents

4 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 90g Pouch
Energy333kJ/79kcal300kJ/71kcal
Fat2.7g2.4g
- Of which Saturates1.9g1.7g
Carbohydrate10.1g9.0g
- Of which Sugars7.9g7.1g
Protein*3.8g3.4g
Salt0.09g0.08g
Calcium (%RI)138mg (17%)124mg (15%)
Vitamin D (%RI)0.83µg (16%)0.75µg (15%)
RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
1 x 90g Servings per pouch--
*Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children (when consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet)--

Safety information

WARNING: CAP = CHOKING HAZARD DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS

