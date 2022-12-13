Goodrays Natural Cbd Blood Orange & Grapefruit Drink 4 X 250Ml

New favourite drink
My new favourite drink and the benefits of CBD come with it!
SO delicious!!!! CBD drinks taste rank normally this is by far the best.
Proper dose of CBD
Great early weekday evening grown up soft drink...30mg of CBD is a decent dose and you can feel the effects
Very delicious and it's healthy!
Really loved the flavour and it has all the benefits you would want from a health drink! Calming, vitamins and low calorie - will buy avain!