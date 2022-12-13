We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Goodrays Natural Cbd Blood Orange & Grapefruit Drink 4 X 250Ml

Product Description

  • Blood orange & grapefruit CBD infused non-alcoholic sparkling beverage.
  • Discover the full range: WWW.GOODRAYS.COM
  • Blood Orange and Grapefruit blends the best of the citrus world. Juicy and tart packed with 30mg of calming CBD and a daily dose of Vitamin D.
  • At Goodrays, we're re-defining the future of wellness with the world's most misunderstood plant. Crafted in the UK, Goodrays is high in vitamin D and packed with 30mg of premium colorado-grown CBD.
  • 30mg CBD
  • 0% THC
  • 14 kcal per 100ml
  • All Natural
  • No Added Sugar
  • High in Vitamin D
  • Natural CBD Drink
  • The Art of Relaxation
  • Contains naturally occurring sugars
  • Low Calorie Drinks Packed with 30mg of Premium CBD and Vitamin D
  • CBD Does Not Get You High
  • Pack size: 1000ML
  • High in Vitamin D

Information

Ingredients

Sparkling Water, Juice from Concentrate (Grape 4% and Lemon 0.5%), Natural Flavours (Grapefruit, Blood Orange, Tangerine), Acid: Citric Acid, Acid: Tartaric Acid, Acidity Regulator: Sodium Citrate, CBD Isolate 30mg (contains Soya), Natural Colouring (Safflower, Lemon, Carrot and Apple from Concentrate), Hemp Extract, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Grown in the U.S. Crafted in the UK. Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled

Warnings

  • This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not exceed 70mg CBD per day. Not suitable for children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women and individuals taking medication.

Recycling info

Can. Certified as Recyclable Pack. Certified as Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Goodrays Ltd.,
  • Bray,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 2AT.

Return to

  • Goodrays Ltd.,
  • Bray,
  • Berkshire,
  • SL6 2AT.

Net Contents

4 x 250ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper: 100mlper: 250ml
Energy (kJ/kcal)61/14.4154/36
Fat (g)0.00.0
of which saturates (g)0.00.0
Carbohydrates (g)3.17.8
of which sugars (g)2.25.6
Protein (g)0.00.0
Salt (g)0.00.0
CBD (mg)1230
Vitamin D µg2.0 (40 RI%)5.0 (100 RI%)
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--

Safety information

This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Do not exceed 70mg CBD per day. Not suitable for children, pregnant women and breastfeeding women and individuals taking medication.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

New favourite drink

5 stars

My new favourite drink and the benefits of CBD come with it!

SO delicious!!!! CBD drinks taste rank normally th

5 stars

SO delicious!!!! CBD drinks taste rank normally this is by far the best.

Proper dose of CBD

5 stars

Great early weekday evening grown up soft drink...30mg of CBD is a decent dose and you can feel the effects

Very delicious and it's healthy!

5 stars

Really loved the flavour and it has all the benefits you would want from a health drink! Calming, vitamins and low calorie - will buy avain!

