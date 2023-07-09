Tesco Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser 1.52L

-

Tesco Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser More washes per pack Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses* With Odour Control technology Just add to wash for hygienically clean laundry 19* washes FL935/1 Designed to kill bacteria and viruses that survive at lower washing temperatures (below 60°C), and prevent transfer between clothes. Use with your normal detergent. *Proven to kill bacteria, fungi and enveloped viruses, including Coronavirus. Compliant with BS EN: 1276, EN 1650 and EN 14476. †More concentrated formulation, less liquid needed per wash compared to previous formulation.

Pack size: 1.52L

Ingredients

Tesco Antibacterial laundry cleanser contains amongst other ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic surfactants, Also contains disinfectants: Didecyldimonium Chloride 1.125g per 100g and Benzalkonium Chloride 0.75g per 100g. Also contains Perfume, Allergen: Butylphenyl Methylpropional.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

1.52L e

Preparation and Usage