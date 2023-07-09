We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser 1.52L

Tesco Antibacterial Laundry Cleanser 1.52L

5(12)
£2.85

£1.88/litre

-
Tesco Antibacterial Laundry CleanserMore washes per pack Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses* With Odour Control technology Just add to wash for hygienically clean laundry 19* washes FL935/1Designed to kill bacteria and viruses that survive at lower washing temperatures (below 60°C), and prevent transfer between clothes. Use with your normal detergent. *Proven to kill bacteria, fungi and enveloped viruses, including Coronavirus. Compliant with BS EN: 1276, EN 1650 and EN 14476. †More concentrated formulation, less liquid needed per wash compared to previous formulation.
Pack size: 1.52L

Ingredients

Tesco Antibacterial laundry cleanser contains amongst other ingredients: <5% Non-Ionic surfactants, Also contains disinfectants: Didecyldimonium Chloride 1.125g per 100g and Benzalkonium Chloride 0.75g per 100g. Also contains Perfume, Allergen: Butylphenyl Methylpropional.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Net Contents

1.52L e

Preparation and Usage

Fill dispenser using measuring cap.Directions for use: Machine washing to kill bacterial: Add 2 capfuls (2 x 40ml) to the fabric softener drawer of your washing machine. Soaking to kill viruses: Add 2 capfuls (2 x 40ml) to 2.5L of water at approximately 20°C for 15 minutes. Rinse well.Caution: Use biocides safely and sustainably. It is illegal to use this product for uses or in a manner other than prescribed on this label. Soluble Concentrate (SL).

