Tesco Finest Machu Picchu Ground Coffee 227G
Product Description
- Roast and ground coffee.
- 100% RFA certified arabica sourced from coffee growers in Peru; home to the majestic Machu Picchu. The tropical mountain climate gives rise to a sweet and balanced coffee with medium body. We partner with co operatives to support groups of small scale coffee farmers in Southern Peru. The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
- Single origin Notes of stone Fruits and Milk Chocolate * Sweet, balanced medium bodied with subtle hints of fruit.
- Pack size: 227G
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Coffee.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produce of Peru, Packed in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
FOR CAFETIERES
Warm the cafetiere first. Use about one rounded table spoonful of coffee per person - you can use more or less depending how stong you like it. Boil the water and allow to cool for 10 seconds before pouring to avoid scalding the coffee. Leave to brew, with the plunger off for 3 to 5 minutes - longer for a stronger coffee. Plunge slowly and enjoy.
FOR MOKA POTS
Fill the basket evenly with coffee, without patting it down. Brew the coffee on a medium heat for about 5 minutes.
FOR FILTER MACHINES
Use the same quantitiy of coffee as advised for cafetieres.
Suitable for cafetieres, filter machines, moka pots and percolators. Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.
30 Servings
Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
227g e
