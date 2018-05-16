New
The Collective Suckies No Added Sugar Mango & Peach 90G
Product Description
- Live Mango, Peach and Apple Yoghurt
- Hello friends, I'm Alfie and I love eating fruit! Wanna hear a fun fact?
- In India, mangoes are a symbol of love!
- Immune support*
- Good for strong teeth* + bones**
- * Vitamin D contributes to the normal function of the immune system in children and the maintenance of normal teeth.
- ** Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children. When consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet.
- No nasties
- No added sugar
- Natural ingredients
- Sugars from milk 'n' fruit
- No pips or bits
- Pack'd full of live cultures
- Source of protein
- British Milk
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Gluten Free
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt** (Milk) (80%), Mango Puree (6%), Peach Puree (6%), Apple Puree (2%), Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Vitamin D, **Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Refrigerated 0-5°C.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British Milk
Warnings
- WARNING: CAP = CHOKING HAZARD
- DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Westworks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
- EU & NI:
Return to
- UK: 0800 169 7774
- EU & NI:
- Unit 186,
- Moat House,
- 54 Bloomfield AV,
- Belfast,
- BT5 5AD.
Lower age limit
3 Years
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90g Pouch
|Energy
|280kJ/67kcal
|252kJ/60kcal
|Fat
|2.6g
|2.3g
|- Of which Saturates
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.7g
|6.0g
|- Of which Sugars†
|6.1g
|5.5g
|Protein
|4.0g
|3.6g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.11g
|Calcium (RI%)
|110mg (14%)
|99mg (13%)
|Vitamin D (RI%)
|0.84µg (17%)
|0.76µg (15%)
|RI= Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CAP = CHOKING HAZARD DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS
