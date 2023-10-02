We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO 4 PEANUT & DARK CHOCOLATE CEREAL BARS 140G

TESCO 4 PEANUT & DARK CHOCOLATE CEREAL BARS 140G

£1.65

£1.18/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One bar
Energy
763kJ
183kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.6g

high

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.0g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2179kJ / 524kcal

Cereal bar with peanuts, almonds and dark chocolate.
Our partners have been making cereal bars for over 20 years. They use their expertise to select the best natural ingredients, creating high quality snacks for you to enjoy.
Pack size: 140G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Peanut (36%), Almonds (18%), Dark chocolate (18%)[Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Anhydrous Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Vanilla Extract], Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour, Fructo-Oligosaccharides, Peanut Paste (2.5%), Honey, Rice Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Antioxidant (Tocopherol-Rich Extract).

Allergy Information

Also, may contain other nuts., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Cocoa solids 51% minimum

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

140g e (4 x 35g)

