Pure Via 100% Erythritol 900G

Product Description
- Erythritol based table-top sweetener.
- Nature sweet®*
- *Sugar alternative derived from nature
- Teeth friendly†
- †Consumption of foods/drinks containing erythritol instead of sugar contributes to the maintenance of tooth mineralization.
- Our erythritol is a zero calorie sugar alternative sourced from a fermentation process using sugar beet and non-GMO corn. It is also found naturally in fruits like pears and grapes.
- Here at Pure Via®
- We love nature which is why we've created our purely sweet and delicious range. We believe in great tasting products derived from nature. We love sweet. We love nature.
- Excessive consumption may have a laxative effect.
- Pure Via and Nature Sweet are registered trademarks of Whole Earth Sweetener Co. LLC.
- ©2022 Merisant Company 2, Sarl
- Zero Calories
- Sugar Free
- Derived from Nature
- Sugar-Like Crunchy Texture
- Great Taste
- No Artificial Colours or Flavours
- Gluten-Free & Vegan Friendly
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 900G
- Zero Calories
- Sugar Free
Information
Ingredients
Erythritol
Storage
Best before end and lot no: See base of pack.Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Tastes great in tea and coffee or sprinkled on your favourite foods! And it's perfect for baking too!
- 1.5 tsp (6g) of nature sweet®* = 1 tsp (4g) of sugar
- *Sugar alternative derived from nature
- 0 Calories (as sweet as) 16 calories
Number of uses
Serving per package: 150, Serving size: 6 g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- Merisant UK Limited,
- St Johns Court,
- Easton Street,
- High Wycombe,
- HP11 1JX.
- Stafford Lynch,
Return to
- Merisant UK Limited,
- St Johns Court,
- Easton Street,
- High Wycombe,
- HP11 1JX.
- Stafford Lynch,
- 101 Northwest Business Park,
- Ballycoolin,
- Dublin 15,
- Ireland.
- Freephone: 0800 731 3500 (UK) 1800 535 677 (ROI)
- WWW.PUREVIA.CO.UK
Net Contents
900g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity per serving
|Quantity per 100g
|Energy
|0 kJ
|0 kJ
|-
|(0 kcal)
|(0 kcal)
|Fat
|0 g
|0 g
|- of which saturates
|0 g
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|6 g
|100 g
|- of which sugars
|0 g
|0 g
|- of which polyols
|6 g
|100 g
|Protein
|0 g
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
|0 g
|Serving per package: 150, Serving size: 6 g
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.