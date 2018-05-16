New
Tesco Pesto Pasta 200G
Each Pack
- Energy
- 1122kJ
-
- 267kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 9.4g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.8g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 3.4g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.24g
- 21%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 561kJ / 134kcal
Product Description
- Cooked conchiglie pasta in a basil and pesto sauce.
- Rich and herby Conchiglie pasta in a green basil pesto sauce with garlic & hard cheese
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Conchiglie Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Basil (15%), Pesto Sauce (2.5%) [Olive Oil, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Garlic Paste, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Potato Flour, Sugar, Water, Acetic Acid, Citric Acid], Extra Virgin Olive Oil (2.5%), Whole Milk Powder, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Black Pepper, Colour (Copper Complexes of Chlorophyll and Chlorophyllins), Natural Basil Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W&900W 1 min
Gently squeeze the pouch to separate the contents.
Tear the top corner open slightly and place the product upright on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power.
Leave to stand for 30 seconds after heating.
Remove the pouch from the microwave and carefully tear open the top of the pack.
Pour contents onto a plate.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Pouch. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (200g)
|Energy
|561kJ / 134kcal
|1122kJ / 267kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|9.4g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|17.8g
|35.6g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|3.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|4.6g
|Protein
|3.9g
|7.8g
|Salt
|0.62g
|1.24g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.