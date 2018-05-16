We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Milk Chocolate Lollies 4X10g

Tesco Milk Chocolate Lollies 4X10g
£1.00
£2.50/100g

One lolly

Energy
220kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

high

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.7g

high

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

high

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

low

<1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Solid milk chocolate lollipops.
  • The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
  • Solid Chocolate
  • Pack size: 40G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass**, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavouring.

**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

40g (4 x 10g e)

