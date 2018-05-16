New
Tesco Milk Chocolate Lollies 4X10g
One lolly
- Energy
- 220kJ
-
- 53kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.8g
- 4%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 5.8g
- 6%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.02g
- <1%of the reference intake
Product Description
- Solid milk chocolate lollipops.
- The Rainforest Alliance seal stands for a better future for people and nature. Find out more at ra.org
- Solid Chocolate
- Pack size: 40G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Cocoa Butter**, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass**, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Lecithins), Flavouring.
**Rainforest Alliance Certified. Find out more at ra.org
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Milk chocolate contains cocoa solids 25% minimum, milk solids 14% minimum
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Foil. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
40g (4 x 10g e)
