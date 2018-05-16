Haagen Dazs Gelato Chocolate Drizzle Ice Cream 460Ml

Per serve 2xspoon (76 g)
- Energy
- 607kJ
-
- 145kcal
- 7%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798 kJ
Product Description
- Chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce, contains (5.6%) chocolate.
- UK Only - This product contains 30% less fat as compared to similar ice cream products May 2022
- All products in the Gelato 150 calories range have less than 150 calories per serving
- Rich & Creamy
- Gluten-free
- 10 Mins better if you wait
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - D
- Pack size: 460ML
Information
Ingredients
Sweetened Lactose Reduced Condensed Skimmed Milk, Water, Glucose Syrup, Fresh Cream (9%), Dextrose, Cocoa Powder, Sugar, Chicory Root Extract, Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Citrus Fibre, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C. For best before date see base of cup.
Number of uses
Contains at least 4 portions
Recycling info
Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Name and address
Return to
- www.haagen-dazs.co.uk; Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
- General Mills UK,
- P.O. Box 363,
- Uxbridge,
- Middx,
- UB8 1YT,
- UK.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|2xspoon (76 g)
|%** (76 g)
|Energy
|798 kJ
|607 kJ
|7 %
|-
|191 kcal
|145 kcal
|Fat
|7.1 g
|5.4 g
|8 %
|of which saturates
|4.4 g
|3.3 g
|17 %
|Carbohydrate
|23.1 g
|17.6 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|17.5 g
|13.3 g
|15 %
|Fibre
|4.9 g
|3.8 g
|-
|Protein
|6.0 g
|4.5 g
|9 %
|Salt
|0.28 g
|0.22 g
|4 %
|** Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains at least 4 portions
|-
|-
|-
