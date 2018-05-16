We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Haagen Dazs Gelato Chocolate Drizzle Ice Cream 460Ml

Haagen Dazs Gelato Chocolate Drizzle Ice Cream 460Ml

£5.10

£1.11/100ml
£5.10
£1.11/100ml

Per serve 2xspoon (76 g)

Energy
607kJ
145kcal
7%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 798 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream with chocolate sauce, contains (5.6%) chocolate.
  • UK Only - This product contains 30% less fat as compared to similar ice cream products May 2022
  • All products in the Gelato 150 calories range have less than 150 calories per serving
  • © General Mills
  • Rich & Creamy
  • Gluten-free
  • 10 Mins better if you wait
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - D
  • Pack size: 460ML

Information

Ingredients

Sweetened Lactose Reduced Condensed Skimmed Milk, Water, Glucose Syrup, Fresh Cream (9%), Dextrose, Cocoa Powder, Sugar, Chicory Root Extract, Egg Yolk, Cocoa Mass, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Salt, Gelling Agent (Pectins), Citrus Fibre, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once thawed do not refreeze. Keep frozen below -18 °C. For best before date see base of cup.

Number of uses

Contains at least 4 portions

Recycling info

Cap. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Return to

  www.haagen-dazs.co.uk; Freephone 0800 125556 (UK); 1800 535115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • P.O. Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middx,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g2xspoon (76 g)%** (76 g)
Energy798 kJ607 kJ7 %
-191 kcal145 kcal
Fat7.1 g5.4 g8 %
of which saturates4.4 g3.3 g17 %
Carbohydrate23.1 g17.6 g7 %
of which sugars17.5 g13.3 g15 %
Fibre4.9 g3.8 g-
Protein6.0 g4.5 g9 %
Salt0.28 g0.22 g4 %
** Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains at least 4 portions---
