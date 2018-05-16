New
The Collective Suckies Peach Apricot Yogurt 90G
Product Description
- Live Peach and Apricot Yoghurt
- Good for growth!*
- *Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children (when consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet).
- No nasties!
- British whole milk yoghurt & real fruit
- No pips or bits
- Natural ingredients
- Sugars from milk 'n' fruit
- British milk
- Source of protein
- Pack'd full of live cultures
- Eat on the move
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Gluten Free
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Live Yoghurt** (Milk) (82%), Concentrated Apple Juice, Peach Puree (4.5%), Apricot Puree (4.5%), Cornflour, Natural Flavourings, Vitamin D, **Contains Cultures: L. Bulgaricus and S. Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- Contains Pasteurised Cow's Milk. For Allergens, See Ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated 0-5°C.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using British milk
Warnings
- WARNING:
- CAP = CHOKING HAZARD
- DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS
Name and address
- The Collective,
- Westworks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
- EU & NI: Unit 186,
Return to
- The Collective,
- Westworks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
- UK: 0800 169 7774
- EU & NI: Unit 186,
- Moat House,
- 54 Bloomfield Av,
- Belfast,
- BT5 5AD.
- ROI: 1800 932 410
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90g Pouch
|Energy
|309kJ/73kcal
|278kJ/66kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|2.2g
|- Of which Saturates
|1.7g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|8.9g
|8.0g
|- Of which Sugars
|7.5g
|6.8g
|Protein*
|3.9g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.09g
|0.08g
|Calcium (RI%)
|137mg (17%)
|123mg (15%)
|Vitamin D (RI%)
|0.83µg (16%)
|0.75µg (15%)
|RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|*Protein is needed for normal growth and development of bone in children (when consumed as part of a varied and healthy diet)
|-
|-
Safety information
WARNING: CAP = CHOKING HAZARD DO NOT LEAVE WITH CHILDREN UNDER 3 YRS UNSUPERVISED DUE TO SMALL PARTS
