Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleaning Wipes Lime & Mint 126 Pack

Dettol Antibac Clns S/fce Wipes Lime & Mint 126s For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.com www.cleanright.eu Wipe to be collected for industrial compost where applicable or dispose in home bins. Refer to your local municipal facilities for more information. Dispose of packaging according to local law Wipes are proven to biodegrade in active landfill conditions, in accordance with ASTM D5511-18 standards. Proven to biodegrade in composting conditions, in accordance with European standards EN 13432. Contact your local municipality for best local disposal practices. www.sustainable-cleaning.com

Antibacterial Cleansing Surface Wipes Lime & Mint Kills COVID-19 virus and cold & flu viruses* *COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2 Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses† Germ Protection - Benzalkonium Chloride Freshness - Fragrance Helpers - Water Cleaners - Alcohol Dettol Antibacterial Cleansing Surface Wipes - Kills 99.9% of MRSA -†Kills flu virus (Influenza - Type A H1N1), Cold viruses (Human Coronavirus and RSV) - Suitable to use where food is prepared - Removes 90% of allergens Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes are proven to kill Bacteria: - E.Coli - S.aureus - Listeria - Campylobacter - P.aeruginosa - Salmonella - MRSA Proven to Remove Allergens: Pollen Particles, Dust Mites, Pet Dander

Biodegradable Wipes No Bleach Free from bleach, taint, odour

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 0.40g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains Disinfectant, Perfume, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in EU

Net Contents

126 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage