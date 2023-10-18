We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleaning Wipes Lime & Mint 126 Pack

Dettol Antibacterial Surface Cleaning Wipes Lime & Mint 126 Pack

Dettol Antibac Clns S/fce Wipes Lime & Mint 126s For ingredients: www.rbeuroinfo.comwww.cleanright.euWipe to be collected for industrial compost where applicable or dispose in home bins. Refer to your local municipal facilities for more information. Dispose of packaging according to local lawWipes are proven to biodegrade in active landfill conditions, in accordance with ASTM D5511-18 standards. Proven to biodegrade in composting conditions, in accordance with European standards EN 13432. Contact your local municipality for best local disposal practices.www.sustainable-cleaning.com
Antibacterial Cleansing Surface Wipes Lime & MintKills COVID-19 virus and cold & flu viruses**COVID-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2Kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses†Germ Protection - Benzalkonium ChlorideFreshness - FragranceHelpers - WaterCleaners - AlcoholDettol Antibacterial Cleansing Surface Wipes- Kills 99.9% of MRSA-†Kills flu virus (Influenza - Type A H1N1), Cold viruses (Human Coronavirus and RSV)- Suitable to use where food is prepared- Removes 90% of allergensDettol Antibacterial Surface Cleansing Wipes are proven to kill Bacteria:- E.Coli- S.aureus- Listeria- Campylobacter- P.aeruginosa- Salmonella- MRSAProven to Remove Allergens:Pollen Particles, Dust Mites, Pet Dander
© A.I.S.E.Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the Reckitt group of companies
Biodegradable WipesNo BleachFree from bleach, taint, odour

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 0.40g Benzalkonium Chloride, Contains Disinfectant, Perfume, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in EU

Net Contents

126 x Wipes

Preparation and Usage

Suitable for: Kitchen surfaces, chopping boards, toilet seats, baths & taps, bins, fridgeHow to Use:1. Pull back the resealable cover, pull out wipe.2. Reseal after each usage & store cover facing down to avoid drying out.3. Wipe surface for a more hygienic clean and then dispense of wipe.4. For disinfection, one wipe should be used to cover an area of 44cm x 44cm. Allow the surface to remain wet for at least 5 minutes.For surfaces that come in contact with food: Use only on hard, non-porous surfaces and rinse thoroughly with water. For use on toys: Use only on hard non-porous surfaces. Not suitable for: unsealed wood, carpet, upholstery, fabric.

