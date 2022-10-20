Tesco Finest Munster French Cheese 120G
Product Description
- Munster PDO full fat soft ripened cheese made with pasteurised milk.
- Strength 3 Made in the Lorraine region in France. Traditionally made French Cheese. Munster Rich & Fruity Rind washed cheese with fruity notes, giving a rich flavour, creamy texture and beautiful orange rind.
- Pack size: 120G
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains milk.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Produce of
Made using French milk.
Preparation and Usage
Remove from fridge 30 minutes prior to serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
120g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1454kJ / 351kcal
|436kJ / 105kcal
|Fat
|28.7g
|8.6g
|Saturates
|19.5g
|5.9g
|Carbohydrate
|1.9g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|0.6g
|Protein
|20.2g
|6.1g
|Salt
|1.60g
|0.48g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
