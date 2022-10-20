We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 
Clubcard Price

Tesco Finest Munster French Cheese 120G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest Munster French Cheese 120G
£2.50
£20.84/kg

Per 30g

Energy
436kJ
105kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.6g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.9g

high

30%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.48g

high

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1454kJ / 351kcal

Product Description

  • Munster PDO full fat soft ripened cheese made with pasteurised milk.
  • Strength 3 Made in the Lorraine region in France. Traditionally made French Cheese. Munster Rich & Fruity Rind washed cheese with fruity notes, giving a rich flavour, creamy texture and beautiful orange rind.
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains milk.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, best within 3 days and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Produce of

Made using French milk.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove from fridge 30 minutes prior to serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

120g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy1454kJ / 351kcal436kJ / 105kcal
Fat28.7g8.6g
Saturates19.5g5.9g
Carbohydrate1.9g0.6g
Sugars0.5g0.2g
Fibre2.1g0.6g
Protein20.2g6.1g
Salt1.60g0.48g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Speciality & Continental Cheese

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here