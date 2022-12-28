Blue Dragon Thai Red Curry Paste 170G
Product Description
- Thai-style red curry paste with red chillies and lemongrass.
- Chilli rating - medium - 2
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Minced Lemongrass (6%), Lime Leaves (6%), Minced Galangal (6%), Garlic Purée, Soybean Paste (Water, Soya Beans, Rice, Salt), Concentrated Tomato Paste, Onion Purée, Modified Maize Starch, Sugar, Chilli Paste (Red Chilli Peppers (2.5%), Salt, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)), Spices (Coriander (0.7%), Cumin), Coriander Leaf (1%), Salt, Chilli Flakes (1%), Paprika Extract, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 weeks.
Preparation and Usage
- For a tasty Thai Red Curry for two:
- Sizzle: Heat 1 tbsp of oil in a pan and add 400g thinly sliced chicken breast and fry until sealed. Reduce the heat to medium and add 1/2 jar of paste and cook for 1 minute.
- Stir: Stir in 1/2 a can (200ml) of Blue Dragon Coconut Milk and bring to the boil. Add a handful of mangetout and red pepper.
- Enjoy: Simmer until chicken is cooked through and serve with steamed rice.
- Feeling inspired?
- Add a dash of Blue Dragon Fish Sauce after the coconut milk for a richer flavour.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- AB Foods Polska Sp. z o.o.,
- ul. Przemysłowa 2,
Return to
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
- www.bluedragon.co.uk
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|720kJ/173kcal
|Fat
|12g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|12g
|of which sugars
|6.0g
|Protein
|2.2g
|Salt
|2.0g
