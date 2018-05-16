Product Description
- Actiph Alkaline Ionised Water 6x600ml
- Actiph is ionised water, supercharged to pH 9.0+, giving it a clean, smooth alkaline taste. Find your balance and energy to achieve more every day.
- Purified Spring Water + Unique Blend of Electrolytes + Ionised to a High pH 9.0+
- Drink Actiph. Be active.
- 100% Recyclable
- Please Recycle
- pH 9+
- Charge Up
- BPA Free
- No sugar, calories, caffeine or sweeteners
- Pack size: 3600ML
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Magnesium Sulphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate
Storage
Best Before End:See Side of Cap or Bottle Neck Store in a Cool Dark Place and Enjoy within 2 Days of Opening
Additives
- Free From Sweeteners
Name and address
- Bottled at:
- Wenlock Spring.
- Made by:
- Actiph Water,
- 107 George Street,
- Edinburgh,
Return to
- Actiph Water,
- 107 George Street,
- Edinburgh,
- EH2 3ES.
- www.actiphwater.com
Net Contents
6 x 600ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|0kJ 0kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
