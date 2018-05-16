We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

date 2018-05-16

Actiph Alkaline Ionised Water 6X600ml

Actiph Alkaline Ionised Water 6X600ml
Product Description

  • Actiph Alkaline Ionised Water 6x600ml
  • Actiph is ionised water, supercharged to pH 9.0+, giving it a clean, smooth alkaline taste. Find your balance and energy to achieve more every day.
  • Purified Spring Water + Unique Blend of Electrolytes + Ionised to a High pH 9.0+
  • Drink Actiph. Be active.
  • 100% Recyclable
  • Please Recycle
  • pH 9+
  • Charge Up
  • BPA Free
  • No sugar, calories, caffeine or sweeteners
  • Pack size: 3600ML
  • No sugar and calories

Information

Ingredients

Spring Water, Magnesium Sulphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Potassium Bicarbonate

Storage

Best Before End:See Side of Cap or Bottle Neck Store in a Cool Dark Place and Enjoy within 2 Days of Opening

Additives

  • Free From Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Bottled at:
  • Wenlock Spring.
  • Made by:
  • Actiph Water,
  • 107 George Street,
  • Edinburgh,

Return to

  • Actiph Water,
  • 107 George Street,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH2 3ES.
  • www.actiphwater.com

Net Contents

6 x 600ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 0kJ 0kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

