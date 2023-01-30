We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
image 1 of Flash Speedmop AntiBac Wet Cloths Refill Lemon 24's
image 1 of Flash Speedmop AntiBac Wet Cloths Refill Lemon 24'simage 2 of Flash Speedmop AntiBac Wet Cloths Refill Lemon 24'simage 3 of Flash Speedmop AntiBac Wet Cloths Refill Lemon 24'simage 4 of Flash Speedmop AntiBac Wet Cloths Refill Lemon 24'simage 5 of Flash Speedmop AntiBac Wet Cloths Refill Lemon 24's

Flash Speedmop AntiBac Wet Cloths Refill Lemon 24's

4.5(3255)
Write a review

£7.00

£0.29/each

Flash Speedmop Antibac Lem Wet Cloth Ref 24Pack
Flash Speedmop Floor Cleaner antibacterial Wet Cleaning Wipes are the quick, easy and hygienic way to keep on top of daily floor dirt, providing an effective clean and killing 99.9% of bacteria. Packed with a powerful dirt-dissolving solution and disinfecting ingredients, cleaning wipes pull dirt from surfaces and lock it away into the sheet. In fact, they are 2x thicker & wetter than floor wipes! The unique cleaning solution dissolves tough dirt, grease and grime. Filled with classic Flash lemon scent, re-assuringly clean. The thick wet cloth traps and locks dirt and grime, pulling it deep into the cloth and off your floors. To remove tough stains, simply flip the Speedmop head and scrub the stains with the green scrubby strip.
Trap & lock daily dirt, grease and grime without getting down on your knees2x thicker & wetter than floor wipes, Wet Cloths dissolve through stubborn dirt & grimeKills 99.9% of bacteriaRecycle used Wet Cloths through TerracycleSafe for use across all hard sealed surfaces

View all Brushes, Mops & Buckets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here