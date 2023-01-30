Flash Speedmop AntiBac Wet Cloths Refill Lemon 24's

Flash Speedmop Antibac Lem Wet Cloth Ref 24Pack

Flash Speedmop Floor Cleaner antibacterial Wet Cleaning Wipes are the quick, easy and hygienic way to keep on top of daily floor dirt, providing an effective clean and killing 99.9% of bacteria. Packed with a powerful dirt-dissolving solution and disinfecting ingredients, cleaning wipes pull dirt from surfaces and lock it away into the sheet. In fact, they are 2x thicker & wetter than floor wipes! The unique cleaning solution dissolves tough dirt, grease and grime. Filled with classic Flash lemon scent, re-assuringly clean. The thick wet cloth traps and locks dirt and grime, pulling it deep into the cloth and off your floors. To remove tough stains, simply flip the Speedmop head and scrub the stains with the green scrubby strip.