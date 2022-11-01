Plantastic Cajun Rice With Tomato & Pepper 68G

This Cajun rice is quite lovely. Very tasty, flavo
This Cajun rice is quite lovely. Very tasty, flavoursome and healthy to boot. Makes a convenient on-the-go snack, as it's simple to use and ready in minutes, literally.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 375kJ
Pre-Cooked Long Grain Rice (58%), Textured Wheat Protein (15%) (Wheat Gluten, Firming Agent (Calcium Sulphate)), Dried Vegetables (7%) (Red Pepper, Onion, Green Pepper), Dried Tomato, Tomato Powder, Potato Starch, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Sugar, Onion Powder, Red Pepper Powder, Dried Glucose Syrup, Ground Black Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Dried Chilli, Dried Parsley, Ground Coriander, Ground Thyme, Acid (Citric Acid)
Store in a cool, dry place.
This pot contains 1 portion
Lid. Recycle
68g ℮
|Typical Values
|as prepared Per 100g
|as prepared Per pot (268g)
|Energy
|375kJ
|1005kJ
|-
|89kcal
|239kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|1.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15.1g
|40.5g
|of which Sugars
|2.2g
|5.9g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|3.5g
|Protein
|4.8g
|12.9g
|Salt
|0.48g
|1.29g
DO NOT USE IF LID IS OPEN OR TORN.
