Paul Mas Languedoc Noir 750Ml

Paul Mas Languedoc Noir 750Ml
£10.00
£10.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red Wine
  • This wine is deep red in colour, with an elegant warm nose with strong aromas of blackberries and cherries, on a bed of vanilla, and a hint of spice. In the mouth, the wine is rich and soft with liquorice notes to the fore. It will be a perfect partner for white meat dishes, grilled meat, brochettes with aromatic herbs, or soft and medium strength cheeses.
  • Like fine tailoring, we craft our wines with precision, care and passion. Our sunny vineyards are our workshops where, inspired by our rural roots, we cultivate authenticity and style. To us, this is true luxury, what we call 'rural luxury.
  • Suitable for Vegans
  • Pack size: 75CL

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.1

ABV

13.5% vol

Producer

Les Domaines Paul Mas

Type of Closure

Synthetic Cork: Other

Wine Maker

Jean-Claude Mas

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

RedGrapeBlend

Vinification Details

  • Fermentation at 25°C. 8 to 12 days skin contacts for the Syrah and Mourvedre, 10 to 18 days for the Grenache. We only use the free-run juice and the first press. This process is geared towards a maximum fruit aromas and softness preservation. Ageing: 60% of the blend is aged in stainless steel vats, 40% in French and American oak barrels for 4 months.

History

  • Jean-Claude established Les Domaines Paul Mas in 2000. Old World wines with New World attitude is the essence of our character. Our style is truly unique and our wines are the results of a harmonious relationship between an outstanding wine region, a real passion for viticulture, a complete respect for winemaking process and a talent for blending.

Regional Information

  • Terroir: clayed and Limestone with gravel, as well as some schist soils Vineyard: 11 to 23 years old Pruning: Cordon de Royat Density of plantation: 4400 plants/hectare Harvest: mechanical at night. Careful selection of the best grapes after a harvest at night to avoid oxidation and preserve the maximum fruit expression. Average yield: 40hl/ha Altitude: 50-100 meters Climate: Mediterranean

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 10 years

Produce of

Product of France

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Paul Mas,
  • Pézenas,
  • France.
  • at:
  • F11300.

Importer address

  • Côté Mas London Ltd,
  • KT2 ND,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Côté Mas London Ltd,
  • KT2 ND,
  • UK.

Net Contents

75cl

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

I really enjoyed it, I don’t usually pick a noir,

4 stars

I really enjoyed it, I don’t usually pick a noir, this one was really nice.

