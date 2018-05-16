Lewis Capaldi Big Sexy Cheesy One Pizza 450G

Product Description
- Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Ballycashel Cheese, Monterey Jack Cheese, Provolone Cheese and Pecorino Cheese.
- Devilishly good in 12 minutes
- The Big Sexy Cheesy One
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (11, 1%), Irish Ballycashel Cheese (Milk) (8, 9%), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (4, 4%), Provolone Cheese (Milk) (4, 4%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Pecorino Cheese (Hard Cheese from Sheep's Milk) (2, 2%), Olive Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Starch, Wheat Starch, Garlic, Herbs
Allergy Information
- Our factory also processes Celery. Allergy advice: See the allergens highlighted in the ingredients list.
Storage
Keep froze at -18 °C or cooler.Important: Do not refreeze after defrosting! At -18°C, best before end: see coding
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Chef's Instructions
For best results remove pizza from freezer 15 minutes before cooking.
Turn up the heat
Remove from all packaging
Pop it directly onto the middle shelf of your oven
Fan 200°C Cook time: -12- 14 min.
Gas 7 Cook time 13-15 min.
Cook thoroughly. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Cooking appliances vary in performance. These are guidelines only.
Number of uses
Contains 2 servings
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Freiberger UK Ltd.,
- Broadgate House,
- Westlode Street,
- Spalding Lincolnshire,
- PE11 2AF,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pizza (225g)
|Energy
|1118 kJ / 266 kcal
|2516 kJ / 599 kcal
|Fat
|11 g
|25 g
|Of which saturates
|5,8 g
|13 g
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|63 g
|Of which sugars
|3,8 g
|8,6 g
|Fibre
|1,7 g
|3,8 g
|Protein
|13 g
|29 g
|Salt
|1,3 g
|2,9 g
|-
|-
