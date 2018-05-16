We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Lewis Capaldi Big Sexy Cheesy One Pizza 450G

£4.00
£0.89/100g

Product Description

  • Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese, Irish Ballycashel Cheese, Monterey Jack Cheese, Provolone Cheese and Pecorino Cheese.
  • Devilishly good in 12 minutes
  • The Big Sexy Cheesy One
  • Pack size: 450G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, Water, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (11, 1%), Irish Ballycashel Cheese (Milk) (8, 9%), Monterey Jack Cheese (Milk) (4, 4%), Provolone Cheese (Milk) (4, 4%), Durum Wheat Semolina, Pecorino Cheese (Hard Cheese from Sheep's Milk) (2, 2%), Olive Oil, Dextrose, Salt, Yeast, Sugar, Starch, Wheat Starch, Garlic, Herbs

Allergy Information

  • Our factory also processes Celery. Allergy advice: See the allergens highlighted in the ingredients list.

Storage

Keep froze at -18 °C or cooler.Important: Do not refreeze after defrosting! At -18°C, best before end: see coding

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Chef's Instructions
For best results remove pizza from freezer 15 minutes before cooking.
Turn up the heat
Remove from all packaging
Pop it directly onto the middle shelf of your oven
Fan 200°C Cook time: -12- 14 min.
Gas 7 Cook time 13-15 min.
Cook thoroughly. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Cooking appliances vary in performance. These are guidelines only.

Number of uses

Contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Freiberger UK Ltd.,
  • Broadgate House,
  • Westlode Street,
  • Spalding Lincolnshire,
  • PE11 2AF,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/2 pizza (225g)
Energy1118 kJ / 266 kcal2516 kJ / 599 kcal
Fat11 g25 g
Of which saturates5,8 g13 g
Carbohydrate28 g63 g
Of which sugars3,8 g8,6 g
Fibre1,7 g3,8 g
Protein13 g29 g
Salt1,3 g2,9 g
Contains 2 servings--
