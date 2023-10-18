We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of The Sleep Botanist Pulse Roll On 10Ml
image 1 of The Sleep Botanist Pulse Roll On 10Mlimage 2 of The Sleep Botanist Pulse Roll On 10Mlimage 3 of The Sleep Botanist Pulse Roll On 10Mlimage 4 of The Sleep Botanist Pulse Roll On 10Ml

The Sleep Botanist Pulse Roll On 10Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.80

£4.80/10ml

Pulse Roll on
The Sleep Botanist Pulse Roll OnLavender & Sandalwood A good sleep naturallyUnwind to the soothing scent of lavender, sandalwood and jasmine as you prepare yourself for sleep. Take in the calming properties of Patchouli and Geranium essential oils as you enjoy a moment to yourself. Contains naturally derived ingredients. Suitable for vegans.
Pack size: 10ML

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Isopropyl Myristate, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Parfum, Lavandula Hybrida Oil, Linalool, Tocopherol, Limonene, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil (Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil), Simmondsia Chinensis (Jojoba) Seed Oil (Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil), Glycine Soja (Soybean) Oil (Glycine Soja Oil), Jasminum Grandiflorum Flower Extract, Salvia Sclarea Flower/Leaf/Stem Oil (Salvia Sclarea Flower Oil), Santalum Album (Sandalwood) Oil (Santalum Album Oil), Benzyl Benzoate, Eugenol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Hydroxycitronellal.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Net Contents

10ml

Preparation and Usage

Gently massage into your body's pulse points before relaxing into a peaceful slumber.

View all Roll On Deodorant

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here