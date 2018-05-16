Baker Street Caramel Cake Truffles 300G

Product Description
- Caramel Flavour Cake Truffles Coated in 20% Chocolate Flavoured Vermicelli
- An indulgent Christmas flavour combination of sweet caramel and rich chocolate.
- Not Suitable for Vegetarians!
- Christmas Market Treats
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed, Palm, Coconut, Shea), Humectant (Glycerol), Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Egg, Starch (contains Wheat), Oat Flakes, Raspberry, Strawberry, Apricot, Apple, Banana, Orange, Blueberry, Flavouring, Alcohol, Milk Protein, Salt, Dextrose, Dried Skimmed Milk, Fully Hydrogenated Vegetable Fats (Palm, Rapeseed), Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Emulsifiers: Lecithins (Soya), Mono and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Modified Starch, Acidity Regulators (Sodium Acetates, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates), Dried Milk, Whey Powder (Milk), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Hazelnut, Almond, Wheat Gluten, Desiccated Coconut, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Concentrated Orange Juice, Colours (Carminic Acid, Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls, Carotenes, Beta-Apo-8-Carotenal, Brilliant Blue FCF), Glazing Agent (Shellac)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.And once opened... Store in an airtight container.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- St Pierre Groupe Limited,
- Kingston House,
- Towers Business Park,
- Wilmslow Road,
- Manchester,
- M20 2LX,
Return to
- Contact EU: Matt Reilly Cakes Ltd,
- Unit 38 Dysart House,
- Plato Business Park,
- Damastown,
- Dublin 15,
Net Contents
300g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Energy
|1624kJ/386kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|of which saturates
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|63.0g
|of which sugars
|40.0g
|Fibre
|2.7g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
