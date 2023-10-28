Andrex Classic Clean Toilet Tissue 50% more sheets 18 Mega Rolls

Andrex Classic Clean T/Tissue 18 Mega Rolls

Andrex® wants you to feel clean and confident every day. Our New Andrex® Classic Clean MEGA Toilet Tissue has bigger rolls which last 50% longer* and deliver the same great clean. Each sheet features our unique 3D Wave™ texture that is proven to clean effectively**. Use alongside Andrex® Washlets™ Moist Toilet Tissue for all day freshness†.

By purchasing Andrex® Classic Clean MEGA Toilet Tissue, you are leaving greener pawprint. Our New MEGA rolls use 22% less plastic***, they are 100% recyclable and made using at least 30% recycled plastic. They also require up to 25% fewer trucks to transport.

