Tesco Finest Decaffeinated Colombian Coffee Beans 227G

Grind your coffee beans to suit your coffee maker.

For cafetieres - Warm the cafetiere first. Use about one rounded table spoonful of coarsely ground coffee per person - you can use more or less depending on how strong you like it. Boil the water and allow to cool for 10 seconds before pouring to avoid scalding the coffee. Leave to brew, with the plunger off for 3 to 5 minutes - longer for a stronger coffee. Plunge slowly and enjoy.

For moka pots - Fill the basket evenly with coffee, without patting it down. Brew the coffee on a medium heat for about 5 minutes.

For espresso machines - Use finely ground coffee in the same quantities as advised for cafetieres.

Suitable for cafetieres, filter machines, moka pots and percolators. Always follow manufacturer's guidelines.