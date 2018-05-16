Pringles Multigrain Less Salt Sour Cream & Chilli 166G

30g
Product Description
- Sour Cream and Chilli Flavour Multigrain Savoury Snack.
- Try our NEW Pringles Multigrain Sour Cream & Chilli crisps that combine an authentic sour cream profile with the fresh and fruity chilli flavours for a little bit of heat. Pringles Multigrain Sour Cream & Chilli crisps contain less salt* without compromising on taste. The 166g cans are perfect for sharing with friends and family while enjoying a game night or social get-togethers.
- Explore our new range of Pringles Multigrain crisps flavours like Pringles Multigrain BBQ Sauce Flavour and Pringles Multigrain Roast Chicken & Rosemary Flavour.
- *>25% less salt vs average of reconstituted potato chips. IRI UK 2022. www.pringles.com
- Since 1967, the Pringles brand has been making the original stackable potato crisp and inspiring snackers everywhere to embrace their playful sides and join the fun. Today, with a huge variety of flavours and ingredients - there’s a Pringles Potato Crisp for every type of taste.
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- TM, ®, © 2022 Kellogg Europe Trading Limited.
- Pringles Multigrain Sour Cream & Chilli crisps contain less salt* without compromising on taste.
- Pringles Multigrain Sour Cream & Chilli crisps are perfect for sharing with friends and family while enjoying a night-in or social get-togethers.
- Pringles Multigrain Sour Cream & Chilli crisps combine the unique shape and taste experience on a multigrain base.
- Try our NEW range of Pringles Multigrain crisps flavours: Pringles Multigrain Sour Cream & Chilli, Pringles Multigrain BBQ Sauce flavour, and Pringles Multigrain Roast Chicken & Rosemary flavour.
- Pringles Multigrain Sour Cream & Chilli crisps are suitable for vegetarians.
- Pack size: 166G
Information
Ingredients
Cereal Flours (43%)(Rice, Corn, Wheat, Malted Barley), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Corn) in varying proportions, Dehydrated Potatoes, Maltodextrin, Sour Cream & Chilli Flavour Seasoning (Flavourings {Milk}, Oat Fibre, Flavour Enhancers {Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate}, Dextrose, Modified Starch, Sugar, Onion Powder, Salt, Cayenne Pepper Sauce Powder {Aged Red Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic, Maltodextrin}, Paprika Powder, Chilli Powder, Sour Cream Powder {Milk}, Acids {Citric Acid, Lactic Acid}, Tomato Powder, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Milk Proteins), Emulsifier (E471), Modified Rice Starch, Wheat Bran, Black Bean Powder
Allergy Information
- May contain Soy.
Storage
Best before: see bottom (BB).Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Portions per 166g package: 5-6
Recycling info
Lid. Recycle Seal. Don't Recycle
Distributor address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF,
Net Contents
166g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/100 g
|/30 g
|RI* /30 g
|Energy
|2180 kJ
|654 kJ
|-
|522 kcal
|157 kcal
|8 %
|Fat
|30 g
|9.0 g
|13 %
|of which saturates
|2.8 g
|0.8 g
|4 %
|Carbohydrate
|55 g
|17 g
|7 %
|of which sugars
|2.2 g
|0.7 g
|1 %
|Fibre
|4.5 g
|1.4 g
|Protein
|5.8 g
|1.7 g
|3 %
|Salt
|0.66 g
|0.2 g
|3 %
|Portions per 166g package: 5-6
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
