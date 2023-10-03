We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Garnier Micellar Purifying Jelly Water With Charcoal 400Ml

£8.50

£2.12/100ml

Garnier Micellar Prfyng Jelly Wtr With Chrcl 400ml
All-in-One Solution: An effective yet gentle cleanser to remove make-up and purify skin in just one stepMicellar Technology: Micelles capture impurities like a magnet to gently lift away dirt, make-up and excess sebum from the skinCharcoal + Salicylic Acid: known for their detoxifying benefits, help purify and reduce imperfectionsLooking for an effective, gentle and hydrating cleanser? Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water gently removes up to 100% make-up and intensely cleanses skin of dirt, oil, SPF, pollution & dead skin cells - all in one step! Skin is left soothed and free of impurities, revealing healthy-looking skin.The formula is enriched with Micelle Technology, Charcoal & Salicylic acid:- Micellar Cleansing Technology: Micelle cleansing agents capture make-up, impurities and dirt like a magnet and lift them away from skin. The gentle formula effectively cleanses, gliding over skin to avoid rubbing or pulling delicate sensitive skin.- Charcoal & Salicylic Acid: Known for their detoxifying actions, help purify and reduce imperfections.- Fragrance free formula: Designed for all types of sensitive skin.Thanks to its optimal tolerance, this hypoallergenic formula is suitable for all skin types.Like all Garnier products globally, Micellar is officially approved by Cruelty Free International under the Leaping Bunny Programme, the leading organisation working to end animal testing worldwide, and the recognised Cruelty Free Gold Standard.
Searching for everyday skincare solutions for clear and healthy skin? Time to try Garnier Pure Active! The clear skin range designed to target oily skin, spots, imperfections and blackheads. Charcoal & Salicylic Acid, known for their detoxifying actions, help purify and reduce imperfections.
Dermatologically Tested: Suitable for all skin types, even sensitiveProduct for All: Perfect for all skin types and gendersLeaping Bunny Approved by Cruelty Free International
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

2050542 23, Aqua / Water, Butylene Glycol, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Alcohol Denat., Poloxamer 184, Disodium Cocoamphodiacetate, Charcoal Powder, Caprylyl Glycol, Citric Acid, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Polysorbate 20, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Salicylic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. Z289355/1)

Net Contents

400ml

Preparation and Usage

Apply the product to a cotton or eco pad and wipe the face, eyes and lips. Or gently tap onto face directly with fingers, morning and evening. No rinsing required. No visible residue.
