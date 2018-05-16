Piccolo Organic Kids Fruit & Grain Strawberry 6 X 22G

Great Healthy Kid Snack
These are great, healthy snack alternative. My 3 year old loves these.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1627kJ/386kcal
Wheat Flour* (28%), Strawberry Filling* (25%) (Apple Juice Concentrate*, Strawberry Puree* [27%], Apple Puree*, Gelling Agent: Pectin, Thickener: Carob Seeds Flour*), Rice Flour*, Apple Juice Concentrate*, Sunflower Seed Oil*, Wheat Shorts*, Cocoa Butter*, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin*, Lemon Juice*, Raising Agents: Sodium Carbonates, *Organic
Store in a cool, dry place and away from light.Best before: see top of box.
Manufactured in the EU
Box. Recyclable Film. Don't Recycle
6 x 22g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|1627kJ/386kcal
|Fat
|9.5g
|Of which saturates
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|68g
|Of which sugars**
|27g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|Protein
|5.3g
|Salt
|0.15g
|**Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
These are great, healthy snack alternative. My 3 year old loves these.