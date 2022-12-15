Hellmann's Tomato Ketchup 430Ml

Fabulous 5-star ketchup
Really nice gluten-free tomato ketchup the best we have tasted in a long time. Fabulous 5-stars.
New
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 381 kJ/ 90 kcal
Water, Tomato Purée (26%)†, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Fibres†, Salt, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spices, †from sustainably grown tomatoes
Once opened, no refrigeration required for up to 1 week or store in the refrigerator for 3 months.
1 portion = 15 g (pack contains 31 portions)
430ml
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per portion**
|%* per portion**
|Energy
|381 kJ/ 90 kcal
|57 kJ/ 14 kcal
|<1 %
|Fat
|<0.5 g
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|of which saturates
|<0.1 g
|<0.1 g
|<1 %
|Carbohydrates
|20 g
|3 g
|1 %
|of which sugars
|19 g
|2.9 g
|3 %
|Protein
|1.4 g
|<0.5 g
|<1 %
|Salt
|1.8 g
|0.27 g
|5 %
|*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|** 1 portion = 15 g (pack contains 31 portions)
|-
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Really nice gluten-free tomato ketchup the best we have tasted in a long time. Fabulous 5-stars.