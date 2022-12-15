We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Hellmann's Tomato Ketchup 430Ml

5(1)Write a review
Hellmann's Tomato Ketchup 430Ml
£1.25
£2.91/litre

Per portion (15 g):

Energy
57
kJ
14
kcal
<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 381 kJ/ 90 kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato Ketchup
  • Made with sustainably grown tomatoes
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • European Vegetarian Union
  • Pack size: 430ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato Purée (26%)†, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Tomato Fibres†, Salt, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spices, †from sustainably grown tomatoes

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, no refrigeration required for up to 1 week or store in the refrigerator for 3 months.

Preparation and Usage

  • To open: Unscrew cap, remove seal, replace cap and flip open lid.

Number of uses

1 portion = 15 g (pack contains 31 portions)

Name and address

  • Unilever Food Solutions,
  • Unilever UK,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Net Contents

430ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer portion**%* per portion**
Energy 381 kJ/ 90 kcal57 kJ/ 14 kcal<1 %
Fat <0.5 g<0.5 g<1 %
of which saturates <0.1 g<0.1 g<1 %
Carbohydrates 20 g3 g1 %
of which sugars 19 g2.9 g3 %
Protein 1.4 g<0.5 g<1 %
Salt 1.8 g0.27 g5 %
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
** 1 portion = 15 g (pack contains 31 portions)---
View all Tomato Ketchup

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Fabulous 5-star ketchup

5 stars

Really nice gluten-free tomato ketchup the best we have tasted in a long time. Fabulous 5-stars.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here