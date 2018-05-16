New
Kimm & Miller Steak Night Set
Product Description
- KIMM & MILLER STEAK NIGHT SET
- Enjoy an indulgent steak night for two with this steak night gift set, complete with two slate serving boards and two delicious steak sauces to choose from.
- Two Slate Serving Boards
- Chipotle Hot Steak Sauce 25ml
- Black Pepper Steak Sauce 25ml
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Allergy Advice: Produced in a factory that handles: nuts, mustard seeds, celery seeds, sesame seeds, soya wheat and gluten.
- Care Instructions: Wash slates in warm soapy water and dry thoroughly before first use. Hand wash only, not suitable for dishwasher use.
- Storage: Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks and by the best before date shown.
Return to
- Kimm & Miller (UK) Ltd, Unit E, Bedford Business Centre, Bedford MK42 9TW
